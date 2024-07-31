'House of the Dragon' Season Finale Leaks on Social Media Again

HBO Max/Theo Whiteman TV

The highly-anticipated season two finale of the HBO series has been leaked online, with clips from the episode surfacing on TikTok and X, marking the second major leak for the series.

AceShowbiz - HBO's "House of the Dragon" has been hit with another online leak ahead of its season two finale. Dozens of clips from the eighth episode, scheduled to premiere on August 4, were illegally uploaded to a new TikTok account on Tuesday night, July 30.

The clips, captured by someone filming a screen with a secondary device, amassed over 100,000 views before the account was taken down. However, re-shared copies have emerged on other platforms like X and Reddit.

Just days before the season one finale last year, the episode was also illegally distributed online, attributed to a distribution partner in Europe, the Middle East or Africa.

Similar to "Game of Thrones", which faced leaks during its final season, the global distribution of House of the Dragon makes it challenging to prevent leaks. HBO had attempted to mitigate piracy by withholding screeners from journalists, but the episode leaked nonetheless.

HBO has not yet commented on the leak, and the person responsible remains unknown. It is unclear how the clips were obtained, but the incident highlights the ongoing issue of content leaks in the streaming era.

Despite the leaks, "House of the Dragon" has enjoyed immense popularity, with its season two premiere leading to the biggest single day of streaming ever on HBO Max. The eight-episode season concludes on Sunday, August 4, with the highly anticipated finale.