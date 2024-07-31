Princess Eugenie Celebrates Zara Tindall's Olympic Success

Cover Images/John Rainford Celebrity

In an Instagram post, Princess Eugenie shares her support and fond memories of her cousin Zara Tindall's medal-winning performance at the 2012 London Olympics.

Jul 31, 2024

AceShowbiz - On July 29, Princess Eugenie took to Instagram to share heartwarming throwback photos from the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, where her cousin Zara Tindall competed as an equestrian. The carousel of images captured Eugenie, alongside her mother and sister, Princess Beatrice, cheering on various events from the stands.

In a special message accompanying the photos, Eugenie expressed her admiration for the Olympics and the inspiring athletes who represent their countries: "The Olympics is one of the best things in our world... It's such a special time watching superhuman athletes represent their countries, bringing people together and inspiring generations."

Eugenie went on to highlight one of her most treasured memories from the 2012 Games: "Some of my most favourite memories from 2012 was being on the sidelines cheering on our heroes. Not to mention, the best moment of all, watching my family win silver in eventing, goooo Z!"

Eugenie's Instagram post serves as a testament to the close bond between the royal cousins. This summer, they have shared the spotlight at several festive social events, including Prince William's Buckingham Palace garden party and Royal Ascot.

Princess Eugenie's unwavering support for Zara Tindall's equestrian achievements reflects the family's shared passion for horses, a legacy that runs deep within the British royal family. Zara's mother, Princess Anne, holds the distinction of being the first member of the royal family to participate in an international equestrian competition, representing Team Great Britain at the 1976 Montreal Olympics. Princess Anne has since become a renowned advocate for equestrian sports, serving as President of the British Olympic Association and holding various positions within the International Olympic Committee.

While Zara Tindall was not included in the roster for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, her presence was still felt through the unwavering support of her family. Princess Anne traveled to France for an IOC kickoff meeting, marking her first work trip outside the UK after sustaining a concussion and minor injuries in a horse-related incident. Despite the setback, Anne remained committed to her royal duties, attending equestrian events and presenting prizes to the British equestrian eventing team after they won gold on July 29.