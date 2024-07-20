Travis Kelce Returns to Football After Romantic Summer With Taylor Swift

AceShowbiz - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has resumed training after a busy summer spent with pop star Taylor Swift, both eagerly anticipating the upcoming NFL season and the continuation of their budding romance.

Kelce, 34, has officially reported to training camp in Missouri, where the team will hold open practices from July 21 to August 15. The Chiefs' first preseason game is scheduled for August 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, while their regular season begins on September 5 against the Baltimore Ravens.

The upcoming season holds high hopes for Kelce and his teammates as they aim to secure their third consecutive Super Bowl win after their victory in February. Apart from the historic viewership of over 123 million during the 2024 Super Bowl, Kelce expressed his unwavering determination to achieve a three-peat during the celebration ceremony.

While spending the summer alongside Swift, Kelce has also pursued various business ventures, such as hosting "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?" and participating in the filming of Ryan Murphy's "Grotesquerie". Despite their busy schedules, sources indicate that Kelce and Swift's relationship remains strong and mutually significant.

Despite being spotted at Swift's concert in Germany on Wednesday, July 17, Kelce is expected to join the Chiefs' training camp soon, as he is not required to report until Friday. His return to the field has been met with optimism and excitement from his teammates, including superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Andy Reid, the Chiefs' coach, has expressed his support for Kelce's off-field pursuits, recognizing the positive impact they may have on his performance. He highlighted that Kelce's ability to handle the additional attention and fame demonstrates his maturity and dedication to the team.