 
Jason Reitman's 'Saturday Night Live' Movie Gets Official Title and Premiere Date
Cover Images/John Nacion
Movie

Reitman's upcoming film about the debut night of 'SNL' has been officially titled 'Saturday Night' and will premiere in theaters on October 11, marking the 49th anniversary of the show's premiere.

  • Jul 31, 2024

AceShowbiz - Jason Reitman's upcoming film about the debut night of "Saturday Night Live" has been officially titled "Saturday Night". The movie will premiere in theaters on October 11, marking the 49th anniversary of the show's premiere.

The film, previously known as "SNL 1975", offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the moments leading up to the iconic sketch series' first broadcast. Directed by Reitman, the cast includes Gabriel LaBelle as Lorne Michaels, Cooper Hoffman as Dick Ebersol, and Rachel Sennott as Rosie Shuster.

  Editors' Pick

Reitman and Gil Kenan penned the screenplay after interviewing original cast, writers, and crew members. The film also features Dylan O'Brien as Dan Aykroyd, Lamorne Morri as Garrett Morris, Cory Michael Smith as Chevy Chase, and Ella Hunt as Gilda Radner, among others.

Nicholas Braun portrays Jim Henson, while Jon Batiste composes the score and plays keyboardist Billy Preston, the show's first musical guest. The film is poised for an awards season release, targeting Toronto International Film Festival as a potential premiere platform.

As Sony Pictures announced the release date on Tuesday, Reitman expressed excitement about sharing the story of the show's humble beginnings and the impact it has had over the past decades.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
'SNL' Comedian Bowen Yang Calls the Sketch Show 'the Cringiest Thing in Show Business'

'SNL' Comedian Bowen Yang Calls the Sketch Show 'the Cringiest Thing in Show Business'

Scarlett Johansson Found Colin Jost and Michael Che’s 'SNL' Joke Swap 'Brutal' and 'Painful'

Scarlett Johansson Found Colin Jost and Michael Che’s 'SNL' Joke Swap 'Brutal' and 'Painful'

Andy Samberg Recalls 'Falling Apart' Before Leaving 'SNL'

Andy Samberg Recalls 'Falling Apart' Before Leaving 'SNL'

Eddie Murphy Slams 'SNL' Bosses for Allowing David Spade's 'Racist' Joke

Eddie Murphy Slams 'SNL' Bosses for Allowing David Spade's 'Racist' Joke

Latest News
Jax Taylor Enters Treatment for Mental Health Amid Marital Woes
  • Jul 31, 2024

Jax Taylor Enters Treatment for Mental Health Amid Marital Woes

Armie Hammer's Mom Says She Still Has 'Beautiful Relationship' With Elizabeth Chambers
  • Jul 31, 2024

Armie Hammer's Mom Says She Still Has 'Beautiful Relationship' With Elizabeth Chambers

Kodak Black Seemingly Swallows Pills During Livestream Despite Sobriety Journey
  • Jul 31, 2024

Kodak Black Seemingly Swallows Pills During Livestream Despite Sobriety Journey

Eminem Reignites Machine Gun Kelly Feud With Shocking Claim About His Mother
  • Jul 31, 2024

Eminem Reignites Machine Gun Kelly Feud With Shocking Claim About His Mother

Kim Kardashian Not Putting Hidden Hills Home on Sale Despite Announcing She's Moving
  • Jul 31, 2024

Kim Kardashian Not Putting Hidden Hills Home on Sale Despite Announcing She's Moving

Ultimate Guide to the Best West Coast Summer Road Trip
  • Jul 31, 2024

Ultimate Guide to the Best West Coast Summer Road Trip