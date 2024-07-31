Quavo Joins Vice President Harris in Armed Violence Prevention Rally

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Celebrity

The rapper speaks at an event hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris, discussing armed violence prevention and the launch of the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

AceShowbiz - On July 30, rapper Quavo addressed a crowd at a rally in Atlanta hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris. He expressed his support for Harris's commitment to tackling gun violence and her role in establishing the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

"One of these issues that I care about is resolving the gun violence issues," Quavo stated. He emphasized the importance of understanding the struggle firsthand and praised Harris for her dedication to addressing the issue. "From inviting me to the White House last year to discuss these solutions, to passing the biggest gun safety laws today," he said.

Quavo's involvement in gun violence prevention stems from the tragic loss of his nephew and Migos bandmate, Takeoff, who was shot and killed in 2022. Since then, Quavo has remained committed to raising awareness and supporting initiatives aimed at preventing gun violence.

Harris highlighted the importance of addressing mental health and providing culturally competent health care providers in communities. She also expressed support for red flag laws, universal background checks, and a ban on the sale of assault weapons.

The Biden-Harris administration has prioritized efforts to secure votes in Georgia, which has become a crucial battleground voter block. Harris has made several appearances in the state this year, including a stop in Atlanta to launch the Biden-Harris Administration's Economic Opportunity Tour.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Georgia is among the top 10 states most at risk of a firearms accident. In recognition of this, the Carter Center hosted the first annual Rocket Foundation summit on June 18, where Harris and Quavo discussed gun violence prevention.

Organizations such as Credible Messenger, Cities United, Community Justice Action Fund, Live Free USA Network, Black and Brown Peace Consortium, Annie E. Casey Foundation, Hope Hustlers, Hopeful Change, Life Anew Restorative Justice, and Mothers Against Gang Violence were present at the event to share their perspectives and receive support.

Harris also hosted a Juneteenth block party in downtown Atlanta later that afternoon to celebrate the holiday and continue the conversation on gun violence prevention.