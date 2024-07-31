'The Bachelor' Alum Hailey Merkt Dies of Leukemia at 31

ABC Celebrity

The reality TV star's passing has been met with an outpouring of love and tributes from her fellow 'The Bachelor' contestants, including Danielle Maltby, Raven Gates and Dominique Alexis.

Jul 31, 2024

AceShowbiz - Hailey Merkt, a beloved reality TV star, has tragically passed away at the age of 31. The heartbreaking news was shared on her Instagram page, revealing that she had lost her courageous fight against leukemia.

Merkt first captured the hearts of viewers during season 21 of "The Bachelor", where she competed for the affections of Nick Viall. On Tuesday, her social media account was updated with a poignant message, marking the first post in over two months.

The post revealed the sad news of her passing and paid tribute to her incredible strength and courage during her illness. "It is with broken hearts we share that our beloved Hailey has passed away after a courageous fight for her life," the statement began.

It described her as facing her battle with "unimaginable strength, grace, and selflessness," and praised her determination and will to live, which surpassed all expectations set by her doctors. Hailey chose to spend her final moments surrounded by loved ones, embracing life with no regrets.

The statement continued, "She will forever be remembered as anything but boring, always hysterically funny, and as someone who lived fully in the present moment." It highlighted her vibrant spirit and zest for life, which left a lasting impression on all who knew her. "Her beautiful spirit has touched countless lives," the post added, emphasizing the profound impact she had on those around her.

Merkt's passing has been met with an outpouring of love and tributes from her fellow "The Bachelor" contestants. Danielle Maltby, who also competed on season 21, shared a heartfelt message, "I count myself so lucky to know your laugh and grateful to have met and loved the realest, warmest, most beautiful soul in the weirdest of places. Forever grateful for your friendship there and in the real world…. What a force my girl, rest easy. So much love to all your people."

Raven Gates, another contestant from the same season, expressed her sorrow, writing, "Oh my gosh!!! I'm so so sad to hear this. I was so hoping for her recovery. Rest easy, Hailey, you'll never be forgotten."

Dominique Alexis, who was also part of Hailey's "Bachelor" journey, added her condolences, "My love, I hope you are in the most beautiful peaceful place. I can't imagine that I won't see you again but I'll cherish every memory together. Love you."

A GoFundMe page set up to assist with Hailey's medical expenses remains open for those who wish to continue supporting her legacy.