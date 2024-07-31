David Corenswet Treats Himself to Chocolate Cake as 'Superman' Wraps Filming

Instagram Movie

Corenswet will play the Man of Steel in James Gunn's upcoming DC superhero movie, which has officially wrapped production, for a planned July 11, 2025 release.

AceShowbiz - On Tuesday, July 30, James Gunn confirmed that production had wrapped on his Superman movie, titled "Superman". The film, which marks the first entry in DC Studios' new DC Universe slate, stars David Corenswet as the titular character.

To commemorate the occasion, Corenswet shared a video on social media of himself celebrating with a piece of chocolate cake. The humorous post suggests that he is relieved to have completed the intense physical training required for the role.

The film's cast also includes Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.

"Superman" tells the story of Clark Kent's journey as he balances his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. James Gunn explained that the film will focus on Superman's struggle to remain a beacon of hope in a world that has become increasingly complex.

Gunn praised the cast and crew for their hard work and dedication during filming, highlighting the positive and inspiring atmosphere on set. He also expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to bring Superman to life on the big screen.

The DC Universe slate also includes "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" (2026) and other upcoming films such as "The Brave and the Bold", "Swamp Thing" and "The Authority". On the television side, the universe will expand with animated and live-action series including "Creature Commandos", "Peacemaker", "Waller", "Booster Gold", "Lanterns" and "Paradise Lost".

"Superman" is scheduled for release in theaters on July 11, 2025.