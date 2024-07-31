Charlie Sheen's Ex-Wives, Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller, Unite for TV Show Filming

Cover Images/Sean Thornton Celebrity

In a heartwarming display of solidarity, the 'Starship Troopers' actress and the former 'Extra' special correspondent, who were previously married to the actor, have been spotted enjoying a family picnic in Malibu.

AceShowbiz - Charlie Sheen's ex-wives, Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller, put on a united front for a TV show filming in Malibu on Sunday, July 28. Photos obtained by Page Six show the ladies surrounded by production cameras, their families, and enjoying a picnic in the Pacific Ocean breeze.

Richards, 53, wore a purple maxi dress that flowed in the wind, while Mueller, 46, dressed in a tan long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans. Both wore sunglasses and had their long blonde hair down.

Their children were also present, Richards' daughters Sami, 20, Lola, 19, and Eloise, 13; and Mueller's son Max, 15. Richards' husband, Aaron Phypers, and Mueller's other son, Bob, were also in attendance.

The nature of the filming remains unclear, but it is speculated to be for Richards' upcoming reality show, "Denise Richards and the Wild Things". E! announced in February 2023 that Richards would be starring in the half-hour comedic docuseries with her family.

Richards and Mueller, who were married to Sheen in the early 2000s and 2008-2011, respectively, appeared to have developed a close bond. They were seen laughing together, sharing food and engaging in deep conversations.

Mueller has faced struggles with addiction in the past, prompting her to seek treatment in 2019. Sheen, who has also been open about his substance abuse, said at the time that he and his twin sons' grandparents were providing love and support for the boys.

In April 2022, Sheen and Mueller settled their child support case after a legal battle. They have since worked together to coparent their children.