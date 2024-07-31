Halsey Regrets Making Musical Comeback Due to Fans' Online Cruelty

Instagram Music

Halsey has taken to social media to share her candid experiences with online cruelty from fans, leading her to question her own place in the public eye.

Jul 31, 2024

AceShowbiz - Pop star Halsey, known for her raw emotion and candidness, recently exposed an alarming truth about the very people who should be her biggest supporters. Her latest single, "Lucky," delves deep into her personal battles, yet the response from fans has been anything but supportive.

Halsey took to Tumblr to express her disillusionment with the mean-spirited comments from her fans. "My own fans are hands down meaner to me than any other people on the planet," she began, setting the tone for a heartfelt and harrowing post.

"Not speaking for all of you, of course. But it used to be just a minority that were awful to me and now it seems like a majority have only stuck around to chime in occasionally with their opinion of how much they hate me or how awful I am," she wrote.

This isn't the only struggle Halsey has been facing. She's been forthcoming about her battle with Lupus SLE and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder. Last year, she also shared her diagnosis of Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren's syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS), and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).

In her post, she revealed how these health battles have impacted her career and personal life. "I shaved my head four times because I wanted to/ And then I did it one more time 'cause I got sick," Halsey sings in "Lucky." The song intertwines elements of Britney Spears' hit song of the same name, echoing the loneliness masked by celebrity.

Despite these hardships, her return to the limelight has not been met with the kindness one might hope. "It's hard to want to engage in a space that is completely devoid of any kindness, sympathy, patience; or to be honest human decency," she wrote. "Especially after years of hiding from the interactions for fear that this EXACT thing would happen."

Halsey candidly admits that at one point, she "almost lost [her] life," a sentiment that underscores the gravity of her experiences. She concludes with a poignant confession, "When I got sick all I could think about was getting better so I could come back and be a part of THIS again, but I don't even know what *this* is anymore and I want to crawl in a hole and I regret coming back."

The pop star also hinted at the surreal nature of her life, writing, "Anyway. I'm on my way to a PET scan. And uploading lucky stripped. Because this is the insane irony my life has become. I'm a person. Not a character in a music video."

Halsey's brutally honest disclosures force us to rethink the dynamics of fan culture. Are we contributing to a supportive environment for our idols? Or are we inadvertently perpetuating a cycle of cruelty and negativity?

The conversation Halsey has ignited is not merely about a celebrity's struggle but an urgent call to foster a culture that values empathy and human decency. It's time we reevaluate what it means to be a fan in the digital age.