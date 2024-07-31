'Top Chef' Alum Shirley Chung Battles Stage 4 Tongue Cancer, Shaves Her Head in Emotional Video

Instagram Celebrity

The celebrity chef opens up about her battle with stage 4 tongue cancer and her decision to undergo chemotherapy and radiation instead of having her tongue removed.

Jul 31, 2024

AceShowbiz - Shirley Chung, best known for her appearances on "Top Chef", recently opened up about her intense fight against stage 4 tongue cancer. Through resilience and hope, she's tackling the disease head-on, inspiring fans and fellow chefs alike.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on July 26, Shirley Chung revealed that her diagnosis came after a series of dental issues, initially thought to be due to teeth grinding. The discovery of ulcers led to the uncovering of a hidden tumor under her tongue, concluding with a stage 4 cancer diagnosis.

When faced with treatment options, Shirley was presented with a wrenching choice: undergo the extensive and commonly effective surgery to remove her tongue or opt for the less certain path of chemotherapy and radiation, which had cured a similar case. "Higher survival rate, or keep my tongue? I chose to keep my tongue. I am a fighter, I am a chef," Chung declared.

Her fight hasn't been easy. "I just finished six weeks of Chemo (and have many more to go), going to the hospital four times a week for injections, it's like a full-time job," she shared. Despite the grueling process, signs of progress are emerging. "My tumor is shrinking, my speech is much better, and I can eat most normal food now," she added, offering rays of hope amid her challenging journey.

Throughout, Chung has learned the value of vulnerability and leaning on loved ones. "It took me two weeks of contemplating to decide to tell my parents about my cancer, only my close circle of friends and my sister have known until now," she revealed. Emphasizing the power of community, she stated, "Your love and support will carry me through. Cheer me on, Shirley Chung 2.0 will be reborn in 2025!"

In solidarity with his wife, Chung's husband, Jimmy Lee, shaved his head along with her, signaling a united front in their battle against cancer. The couple also decided to close their Culver City restaurant, Ms Chi Cafe, to focus entirely on Shirley's recovery, expressing heartfelt gratitude to their patrons and staff for their unwavering support over the years.

Chung's brave revelation and her subsequent fight have brought an outpouring of support from fans and peers. "We met you the day before you received your treatment plan…. but we had no clue about the battle you were fighting," commented Kardea Brown, host of Delicious Miss Brown.

Shirley's unyielding spirit continues to inspire. "I am reading each and every one of your comments, taking everything in, thank you for sharing your stories with me, we will take on the fight together," she affirmed.