 
Cristiano Ronaldo Enjoys Saudi Family Vacation After Euro Heartbreak
The soccer star, who now plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, shares a heartwarming family photo on Instagram, embracing his five children and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez.

  • Jul 22, 2024

AceShowbiz - Cristiano Ronaldo and his family are soaking up the sun in Saudi Arabia following his emotional exit from the Euro 2024 Championship. On Sunday, July 21, Ronaldo shared a heartwarming family photo on Instagram, embracing his five children and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez.

In the caption, he expressed his gratitude, "My life." Rodriguez also posted glimpses of their family vacation, showing activities such as posing on the beach and enjoying the resort's amenities.

Ronaldo, who now plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, appeared to be in high spirits despite Portugal's recent defeat. He and Rodriguez were spotted swimming, cycling, and relaxing on the beach. Ronaldo even showcased his famous shirtless physique while striking a pose with friends.

Despite the tournament outcome, Ronaldo remains grateful for his family and his life in Saudi Arabia. His Instagram Stories included a selfie in a pool and a solo shot on the beach, looking towards the sunset. The couple has been dating since 2017 and often shares their family and romantic moments on social media.

