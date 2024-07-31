Christina Applegate Gets Candid About Having Plastic Surgery

Cover Images/Sara De Boer Celebrity

The 'Dead to Me' actress gets honest as she talks about the plastic surgery she's ever had and what prompted her decision to go under the knife to alter her feature.

AceShowbiz - Christina Applegate has opened up about her one-time plastic surgery. The actress clarified that she has only undergone one plastic surgery, prompted by a producer's comment about her appearance when she was 27. On the "Messy" podcast, which she co-hosts with Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Applegate said she had the bags under her eyes removed, a feature she referred to as a "hereditary thing."

"You know what I did?" she began her story. "At 27 years old, I had the only plastic surgery I've ever had to remove the bags under my eyes. … I went under."

Reflecting on the decision, Applegate mentioned that a producer's negative comment about the lighting under her eyes pushed her to make the change. "I was on a show and one of the producers - [a] very famous [person] who did a very famous show as well - said, 'Hey we're having a lot of trouble lighting under your eyes. The bags under your eyes are so big,' " she recalled.

In 2023, Applegate also responded to a hateful commenter who accused her of having a "bad plastic surgeon" rather than acknowledging the changes in her appearance due to her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

Under an article about her red carpet look at Critics Choice Awards, someone wrote, "MS didn't make you look that way, a plastic surgeon did," and "And you are a scammer and are not [Christina] Applegate." In response, Applegate tweeted that she "laughed" at the comments and questioned, "What is wrong with people?"

This public event was particularly significant for Applegate as it marked her first major awards ceremony since announcing her MS diagnosis in August 2021. She was nominated for best actress in a comedy series for her role in "Dead to Me."

Applegate has been open about her MS struggle, candidly discussing it on her podcast and in various interviews. In a heartfelt moment at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, Applegate praised her daughter for her unwavering support.

During an interview with the New York Times, Applegate addressed her changing appearance, noting that she had gained 40 pounds and required a cane for mobility. Applegate stated, "This is the first time anyone's going to see me the way I am. I want people to know that I am very aware of all of that."

The actress also shared her coping mechanisms during an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," where she mentioned using humor to make herself and others feel more comfortable. "My humor shield keeps me okay, but of course, down on the insides, you feel the things," Applegate said. She emphasized the importance of people feeling at ease around her, despite her disability.

Christina Applegate's courageous transparency about her health and resilience in facing public scrutiny offers an inspiring narrative of strength and acceptance. Her journey underscores the profound impact of chronic illness on one's life and the power of candid conversation to combat misconceptions.