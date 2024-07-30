Olivia Munn and Jamie Foxx Lead Tributes to Actress Erica Ash Following Her Passing at 46

Instagram/Cover Images/PAPIX/INSTARimages.com Celebrity

Numerous heartfelt tributes from her friends and loved ones have poured in for actress Erica Ash, who passed away at the age of 46 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Jul 30, 2024

AceShowbiz - Beloved actress and comedian Erica Ash, known for her roles in "MADtv", "Real Husbands of Hollywood", and "Violet", has passed away at age 46 after a long battle with cancer. Her passing has left a void in the entertainment world, with numerous colleagues and fans paying heartfelt tributes to the multi-talented star.

Olivia Munn, who starred alongside Ash in the 2021 movie "Violet", was among the many who expressed their sorrow. "So sad to hear about the passing of Erica Ash after a long battle with cancer," Munn wrote on Instagram.

"She was a brilliant actor who brought so much to every moment. Rest in love," Munn added, alongside a dove and heart emoji. The actress, who herself was diagnosed with bilateral breast cancer in April 2023, added, "f*** cancer."

Ash's legacy includes roles in popular productions such as "Scary Movie 5", "Uncle Drew", and "We Have a Ghost". She was also known for her work on BET's "In Contempt" and "Real Husbands of Hollywood".

BET commemorated Ash's life and contributions on social media, stating, "We send our deepest condolences and love to her parents, siblings, friends, and family. Fly high Queen [dove emoji]." Other stars, like Jamie Foxx and Mike Epps, also shared their memories, praising her talent and warmth.

Jamie Foxx, visibly affected, wrote, "Noooo way. Cannot believe this one. Such an incredible talent. Gone way too soon. RIP Erica." Loni Love mentioned, "Erica was talented and hilarious whether it was the show Survivor's Remorse or Madtv she would put her all into her work."

"Survivor's Remorse" creator Mike O'Malley recalled Ash's infectious laugh, stating, "It was a loud and generous laugh. The kind of laugh that signified life being lived to the fullest. Erica did." He emphasized that she was "a good person. A team player." Tisha Campbell echoed these sentiments, calling Ash a "light" in an often challenging industry.

Ash's family released a statement expressing their profound grief and honoring her memory. "Erica was an amazing woman and talented entertainer who touched countless lives with her sharp wit, humor, and genuine zest for life. Her memory will live eternally in our hearts."

In lieu of gifts, Erica's family has requested donations be made to the Susan G. Komen Cancer Foundation or the breast cancer charity of your choice.