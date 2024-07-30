Kaia Gerber Looks in Sync With Mom Cindy Crawford in Chic Outfits on Red Carpet in Paris

Cover Images/Janet Mayer Celebrity

When hitting the red carpet together at the opening night of Omega House Paris 2024, the mother and daughter duo match in their stylish black-and-red ensembles.

AceShowbiz - Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford had a mother and daughter date in Paris. When making an appearance at the opening night of Omega House Paris 2024, the model/actress and her mother looked in sync in their chic outfits.

In a series of pictures that made their rounds online on Monday, July 29, it could be seen that the 22-year-old model and her mother Cindy made an appearance at the star-studded event two days prior. After arriving at a venue in the City of Light, the two hit the red carpet together.

For the event, Kaia opted to wear a simple black mini dress that came with two straps and a plunging neckline. The dress, which was short enough to expose her upper thighs, had black lace details on the wearer's chest.

To add a color variation to the look, the "American Horror Stories" star rocked a pair of red pointed-toe mules that featured short heels. She kept her belongings in a small red bag that she carried on her shoulder. She accessorized herself with a pair of simple earrings, a sparkling necklace and silver wrist watch. In addition, her long dark-colored hair was let loose and parted in the middle.

Similarly, Cindy, whose honey blonde locks were styled in waves and parted to the side, went with a knee-length black dress that featured a low-cut V-neckline and halter neck design. She completed the look with a pair of black open-toe high heels and carried a hot red clutch. She also put on a pair of earrings, a necklace and watch on her wrist.

Aside from showing up at the opening of Omega House Paris, Kaia and Cindy watched athletes compete during the 2024 Olympic Games. Recently, Cindy treated social media users to a series of photos and a video from her trip with her daughter. The short clip documented the two sitting side-by-side in the audience, seemingly paying their attention to a game.