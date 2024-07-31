 
Brent Faiyaz Appears to Respond to Rumors That He's Fathering Cyn Santana's Unborn Baby
The 31-year-old songstress confirmed her pregnancy on Monday, July 29, by sharing a black-and-white video of herself debuting her baby bump, she wrote, 'Life been showing out lately.'

AceShowbiz - Brent Faiyaz has caught wind of rumors saying he's the father of Cyn Santana's unborn baby. However, the "Dead Man Walking" crooner seemingly shut down the speculations and turned to social media to set the record straight.

The 28-year-old was forced to offer clarification because online sleuths had been trying to uncover the identity of Cyn's baby daddy. His name came up because the two were last seen publicly together. Taking to Instagram Story, he simply declared, "Fake news."

Cyn confirmed her pregnancy on Monday, July 29. Sharing a black-and-white video of herself debuting her baby bump, she wrote, "Life been showing out lately." She followed it up with some maternity photos and penned, "Big mama, big blessed."

Many have since congratulated Cyn, but others were busy questioning the child's father. Aside from Brent, Chef Kwame Onwuachi, the owner of the popular New York City restaurant Tatiana, was among the names mentioned.

Sources claimed Cyn and Kwame have been together for some time now but decided to keep their relationship low-key. Still, the 31-year-old has yet to address the matter.

The baby will be Cyn's second child. She is already a mommy to a six-year-old son named Lexington, whom she shares with former fiancee Joe Budden.

The former couple welcomed Lexington in December 2017. According to BET, they were together for three years before splitting in spring 2019.

