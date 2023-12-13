 

Drew Barrymore Defended After Getting Handsy With Oprah Winfrey on Talk Show

Drew Barrymore Defended After Getting Handsy With Oprah Winfrey on Talk Show
After a video of her caressing the 'Selma' actress on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' went viral, the host of the talk show has many social media users come in her defense.

AceShowbiz - Drew Barrymore has had social media users come in her defense following a backlash. After a video of her getting handsy with Oprah Winfrey on "The Drew Barrymore Show" went viral, the host of the talk show received support from many.

Plenty of Instagram users voiced their thoughts on Drew caressing Oprah when they were having a chat on the TV program. In the comments section of an Instagram post featuring a short clip from the show, one user in particular penned, "She does this to many guests. Drew is a lovely person. She adores Oprah. This is not uncommon for her. Give it a rest. It's the holidays. Who blasted her? Y'all are making this up."

Similarly, another joined in, "Drew to me is so endearing. This is her interviewing style. I just can't believe everything these days gets picked on." A third added, "I think it's just in Drew's spirit to do this. I didn't find it cringey. Let's hear from Oprah," adding a shrugging emoji. A fourth added, "Awe I think she just looks comfortable like she really looks up to Oprah and is so thankful to be sitting with her. I thought it was cute."

Earlier that day, the official Instagram account of "The Drew Barrymore Show" released a preview clip of the program's Tuesday, December 12 episode. In the footage, Drew could be seen sitting down on a sofa with Oprah as the guest.

While the two were having a nice conversation, Drew was documented tightly holding one of Oprah's hands, placing it right under her chin and caressing it. At one point, Oprah said, "So soothing, I want somebody to do this to me all the time."

In response, Drew said, "All the time." Oprah replied, "This is good," while copying Drew's hand gestures. Drew then continued, "Yeah, I'm available. I can do it," prompting Oprah to burst into laughter.

It did not take long for the post to be flooded with unpleasant comments from Instagram users. One of them said that Drew's gesture made it "uncomfortable" to watch, while another stated that Oprah wanted "her hands back."

