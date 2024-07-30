Chelsea Handler Rips J.D. Vance Over 'Childless Cat Ladies' Comments

Cover Images/Faye's Vision/POOL/CNP Celebrity

The comedian and television host has criticized the Ohio senator and vice presidential candidate's resurfaced comments about 'childless cat ladies' running the country.

AceShowbiz - Comedian Chelsea Handler didn't hold back after Ohio Senator and Vice Presidential candidate J.D. Vance's controversial comments resurfaced where he derided "childless cat ladies" as unsuitable for leadership positions. Handler's response was both fiery and pointed, drawing widespread support and sparking heated discussions online.

Handler, 49, expressed her frustrations in a dynamic Instagram video, targeting Vance's derogatory remarks made during a 2021 interview on "Tucker Carlson Tonight". In the interview, Vance alleged that "we are effectively run in this country... by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made." Handler, who is childless by choice, countered this narrative with sharp wit and factual rebuttals.

"Listen up, you wingnut elegy. This country is still controlled by men in systems that were set up by men that are carefully crafted to continue to benefit men," Handler retorted. "So, to put it in women-hating terms you'll understand, you're being hysterical." She highlighted the absurdity of Vance's position by pointing out that "no president in the history of the United States has ever been a mother." As an example, she cited George Washington, who did not have biological children, only stepchildren.

Handler didn't stop there. She took a moment to show support for Vice President Kamala Harris, who, like Washington, has two stepchildren from her husband, Douglas Emhoff. "Maybe if she had five kids with three different men and a scandalous affair with a porn star and was a convicted felon, that would be more palatable to Republican men," Handler quipped, in an apparent jab at ex-President Donald Trump, Vance's running mate.

The comedian's video, which has garnered significant attention online, also addressed broader societal issues surrounding childlessness and womanhood. "And before you tell me he didn’t really f**k a couch, spare me. I grew up in New Jersey in the '80s where everyone had a couch in their basement, and I know a couch f**ker when I see one," added Handler, humorously referencing a debunked claim about Vance.

Handler's critique is part of a larger conversation about Vance's comments and their implications. Celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Whoopi Goldberg have also voiced their disapproval. Aniston even took to Instagram Stories, criticizing Vance for his stance against IVF, and Goldberg questioned Vance's right to comment on motherhood at all.

"All of us childless cat and dog ladies are going to go from childless and crushing it to childless and crushing you in November," Handler proclaimed, giving a robust rallying cry to her supporters.