Tupac's Family Assembles Investigation Team to Look Into Diddy Conspiracy Allegations

Members of the late rapper's relatives have hired attorneys Alex Spiro and Christopher Clore as well as some private investigators to look into Keefe D's claim of Diddy's alleged involvement in Tupac's murder.

Jul 30, 2024

AceShowbiz - Tupac Shakur's family is apparently not going to let Sean "P. Diddy" Combs get away that easily amid recently resurfaced conspiracy allegation. The family of the late rapper has reportedly assembled an investigation team to look into Keefe D's claim about Puff's alleged involvement in Pac's murder.

Prosecutors in Keefe's murder case recently brought up Diddy's name in arguments at court, which apparently disturbs Tupac's family. Now, some members of Pac's relatives have hired attorneys Alex Spiro and Christopher Clore as well as a team of investigators to look into the old claim made by the 61-year-old gangster, according to TMZ.

Sources with direct knowledge tell the site the family feels there might be something to this claim. They're hoping to dig up any potential evidence that exists and plan to take legal action if evidence arises to corroborate it.

Pac's family will likely pass any surfacing evidence to proper authorities to be looked into for possible criminal charges. They would also potentially look into filing a wrongful death suit.

Keefe, who has been behind bars in Nevada since his arrest for his involvement in the 1996 murder of Tupac, once told cops that Diddy had offered him $1 million to take out the "Dear Mama" spitter. In a 2009 statement, he told Las Vegas detectives that he and his crew were hanging around Diddy one night when the latter allegedly made the offer, implying he'd pay top dollar for the murder without naming an exact amount. Keefe also told cops that after Tupac was murdered, he reached out to Diddy through a mutual friend to try to get paid, but he said he never did get the money.

However, Diddy was never under investigation for Tupac's murder. Law enforcement sources told TMZ in June that Puff was never a suspect in the Tupac murder investigation and that remains true today, despite Keefe's claim. Although prosecutors recently brought up Diddy's name in arguments at court, cops reportedly never bought what Keefe was selling about the hip-hop mogul.

Diddy himself has multiple times denied he had anything to do with Tupac's murder or that he offered money for someone to take him out.