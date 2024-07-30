Suspects in Foolio Murder Found to Have Connection With Yungeen Ace, 3 Arrested

Instagram Celebrity

Tampa police have arrested three people in connection with the deadly shooting of the Florida rapper and are still on the hunt for two more suspects who remain at large.

AceShowbiz - Police are seemingly on the right track to solve Foolio murder case. Following weeks of investigation, Tampa police have arrested three people in connection with the deadly shooting of the Florida rapper, which took place on June 23.

Tampa PD held a press conference on Monday, July 29 to announce the significant step they took in the murder investigation. They announced that the three suspects, Isaiah Chance, Alicia Andrews and Sean Gathright, were all arrested in Jacksonville and charged with premeditated first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The police have also identified two other suspects, Rashad Murphy, 30, and Davion Murphy, 27. Both of them remain at large, but they have warrants out for their arrest.

During the press conference, cops also released new footage of the deadly shooting, showing multiple masked gunmen zipping around the Tampa Holiday Inn parking lot, hiding among bushes and firing dozens of rounds into the vehicle carrying Foolio.

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw says their investigation discovered the suspects to be members of a rival gang that apparently has ties with rapper Yungeen Ace, a known rival of Foolio. Yungeen Ace has released several diss tracks aimed at Foolio since his death.

Following the arrests, Foolio's mom took to Instagram to celebrate the outcome of police investigation. "Justice for 6," she wrote on her Story along with a picture of her late son, adding in a separate Story, "Thank God."

Julio Foolio, often shortened to Foolio, was staying at a Holiday Inn hotel in Tampa when he was ambushed. The incident occurred in the parking lot just before 5 A.M. ET. He was only 26 years old and just celebrated his birthday two days before he was killed. Foolio initially stayed at an Airbnb to host a pool party with friends and fans, but was forced to leave the location due to overcrowding and moved to the hotel where he was shot at.

Foolio was laid to rest in a private ceremony in early July in his hometown of Jacksonville. His body was placed in a custom casket adorned with murals of his likeness. A horse-drawn carriage transported the casket to the cemetery, and doves were released in his honor.