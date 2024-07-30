Slash Vows to Love Stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight 'Eternally' After Her Death

Cover Images/Instagram/Robert Smith/INSTARimages Celebrity

The Guns N' Roses legend has continued mourning and shared a poignant tribute to his beloved stepdaughter, Lucy-Bleu Knight, who recently passed away at the age of 25.

AceShowbiz - On July 22, Slash announced the heartbreaking news of Lucy-Bleu's passing on Instagram. The cause of her death remains unknown, and an investigation is underway. In a statement on Instagram, Slash wrote, "Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1998), beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, CA on July 19, 2024."

He continued, "Lucy-Bleu was an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul." Slash expressed his profound grief, saying, "My heart is permanently fractured. I will never ever stop missing you & remembering what a beacon of happiness, laughter, creativity & beauty you have always been. & still are. The brightest light in the lives of so many that loved you so much. I find solace in the hope that you are at peace now. I will love you eternally."

Celebrity friends and fans flooded Slash's post with condolences. Dave Grohl's daughter Violet penned, "My heart hurts for you guys. all the love to your family rn." Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea wrote, "oh man, god bless."

Before the tragic announcement, Slash had canceled several tour dates due to "unforeseen circumstances." He has since resumed his tour, performing in Toronto on July 28 and planning to continue through August.

Lucy-Bleu reportedly worked at Electric Lady Management, the talent arm of the recording studio. After Slash's announcement, a selfie was shared on her Instagram account, expressing regret and apologizing for any harm she may have caused.

Slash and Lucy-Bleu's mother, Meegan Hodges, have requested privacy during this difficult time. They have asked that social media speculation be kept to a minimum as they grieve.