 
Slash Vows to Love Stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight 'Eternally' After Her Death
Cover Images/Instagram/Robert Smith/INSTARimages
Celebrity

The Guns N' Roses legend has continued mourning and shared a poignant tribute to his beloved stepdaughter, Lucy-Bleu Knight, who recently passed away at the age of 25.

  • Jul 30, 2024

AceShowbiz - On July 22, Slash announced the heartbreaking news of Lucy-Bleu's passing on Instagram. The cause of her death remains unknown, and an investigation is underway. In a statement on Instagram, Slash wrote, "Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1998), beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, CA on July 19, 2024."

He continued, "Lucy-Bleu was an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul." Slash expressed his profound grief, saying, "My heart is permanently fractured. I will never ever stop missing you & remembering what a beacon of happiness, laughter, creativity & beauty you have always been. & still are. The brightest light in the lives of so many that loved you so much. I find solace in the hope that you are at peace now. I will love you eternally."

Celebrity friends and fans flooded Slash's post with condolences. Dave Grohl's daughter Violet penned, "My heart hurts for you guys. all the love to your family rn." Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea wrote, "oh man, god bless."

  Editors' Pick

Before the tragic announcement, Slash had canceled several tour dates due to "unforeseen circumstances." He has since resumed his tour, performing in Toronto on July 28 and planning to continue through August.

Lucy-Bleu reportedly worked at Electric Lady Management, the talent arm of the recording studio. After Slash's announcement, a selfie was shared on her Instagram account, expressing regret and apologizing for any harm she may have caused.

Slash and Lucy-Bleu's mother, Meegan Hodges, have requested privacy during this difficult time. They have asked that social media speculation be kept to a minimum as they grieve.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Slash Mourns Devastating Loss of Stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight, Puts Tour on Hold

Slash Mourns Devastating Loss of Stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight, Puts Tour on Hold

Slash Reveals What Would've Made Him Turn Down Michael Jackson Collaborations

Slash Reveals What Would've Made Him Turn Down Michael Jackson Collaborations

Slash Recalls Contracting COVID Along With Conspirators Members When Working on New Album

Slash Recalls Contracting COVID Along With Conspirators Members When Working on New Album

Slash Boasts About New Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators Album Being Their Best

Slash Boasts About New Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators Album Being Their Best

Latest News
Royal Family Expresses Condolences and Support After Southport Attack
  • Jul 30, 2024

Royal Family Expresses Condolences and Support After Southport Attack

Justin and Pregnant Wife Hailey Bieber 'Super Committed' to Be Best Parents
  • Jul 30, 2024

Justin and Pregnant Wife Hailey Bieber 'Super Committed' to Be Best Parents

Jelly Roll's Wife Shares Health Update after Near Diagnosis of Aneurysm
  • Jul 30, 2024

Jelly Roll's Wife Shares Health Update after Near Diagnosis of Aneurysm

Paris Hilton to 'Bring CDs Back' With Upcoming Album 'Infinite Icon'
  • Jul 30, 2024

Paris Hilton to 'Bring CDs Back' With Upcoming Album 'Infinite Icon'

Tom Holland's Brother's 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Cameo Shocks Ryan Reynolds
  • Jul 30, 2024

Tom Holland's Brother's 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Cameo Shocks Ryan Reynolds

Jimmy Kimmel and John Mulaney Turn Down 2025 Oscar Hosting Gig
  • Jul 30, 2024

Jimmy Kimmel and John Mulaney Turn Down 2025 Oscar Hosting Gig