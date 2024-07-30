Paul Mescal's Mother Dearbhla Grateful as Her Cancer Is in Remission

Cover Images/Jack Hall Celebrity

The 'Gladiator 2' actor's mother Dearbhla, who broke hearts with her battle against multiple myeloma, shares a positive update on her bone marrow cancer battle, crediting her family and friends' love for getting her 'through the hard times.'

AceShowbiz - Paul Mescal's mother Dearbhla has shared uplifting news regarding her health. She is currently in remission two years after being diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a serious form of bone marrow cancer. The family of the Hollywood actor faced a tough journey beginning in 2022 when Dearbhla, just 55 years old, received her diagnosis and started undergoing grueling treatments.

In her recent heartfelt Instagram post, Dearbhla expressed, "I AM IN REMISSION!!! I am blessed. Yes I will continue to take tablets, have blood tests but I am Dearbhla, just Dearbhla not Dearbhla with Cancer and I am lucky, joyous and feeling very, very excited about where my life will take me and oh the places I will go..."

The post was filled with gratitude towards her medical team, family and all who supported her through the difficult times. "Gratitude does not encompass all I feel for [the doctors and medical staff]," she added. "The love of my children, my husband, my family and dearest friends, the audience of you, the prayers of so many, the vibes sent out to the universe carried me through the hard times and lifted me when I truly felt done in."

Her battle and recovery have had a profound impact on her family. Paul's sister Nell shared with the Sunday Times newspaper, "She's currently in remission but the cancer that she has is never going to be gone, which is something that you have to learn to be OK with. But, for now, she doesn't have to do any more chemo. You have to feel grateful and I do." This sentiment was mirrored by the entire family as they celebrated Dearbhla's progress.

Paul Mescal, the "Normal People" star, also opened up about the emotional toll his mother's diagnosis took on him. While filming "All of Us Strangers" with notable actors like Andrew Scott, Claire Foy and Jamie Bell, he experienced a significant panic attack upon learning about her condition. Recalling the moment in an interview with Esquire U.K., he said, "I think I kind of pushed it under the carpet for a bit when we found out. Then there was a bad old day when we were setting up to do a shot and I had a panic attack, and I haven't had one of those in f**king years. That was probably the biggest one I've had, to be honest. It's embarrassing - not that I think they are embarrassing - but there was just something very public about it."

Multiple myeloma, the type of cancer Dearbhla has been battling, is an incurable blood cancer that forms in the bone marrow. It disproportionately affects older adults, particularly those over 65, and has a higher incidence rate among men and African Americans. Despite the rigorous treatments necessary to manage the disease, such as chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and stem cell transplants, the support and love from Dearbhla's family have proven invaluable during her journey.

As Dearbhla sifts through this new chapter with cautious optimism and gratitude, her family and fans continue to rally around her. Her recent message encapsulates the prevailing mood of hope and perseverance, "My cup runneth over and my heart will forever hold yours. Thank you... now guys what's next???"