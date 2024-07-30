Bella Hadid Speaks Up on Controversial Adidas Campaign

Instagram Celebrity

After receiving backlash for her involvement in an Adidas campaign referencing the Munich Olympics, the model has broken her silence, expressing her shock and disappointment.

AceShowbiz - Supermodel Bella Hadid, 27, has broken her silence regarding the recent controversy surrounding an Adidas campaign featuring her and referencing the 1972 Munich Olympics. Hadid took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to express her thoughts, expressing her "shock," "upset" and disappointment with the campaign's "lack of sensitivity."

Hadid stated that she "would never knowingly engage with any art or work that is linked to a horrific tragedy of any kind." She revealed that she had no knowledge of the historical connection to the 1972 Olympics, where 11 Israelis and a German police officer were killed by the militant group Black September.

The supermodel further clarified that if she had been aware of this connection, she would have "never participated" in the campaign. She also expressed regret for not conducting her own research to fully understand the implications of the campaign.

Hadid emphasized her rejection of any form of hate, including antisemitism. She added that connecting the liberation of the Palestinian people to an act of terrorism was "something that hurts [her] heart."

The model expressed her pride in her Palestinian heritage and emphasized that Palestine is not synonymous with terrorism. She stated that she will continue to stand by her people while advocating for a world free of antisemitism.

Hadid concluded by reiterating her commitment to peace and harmony. She said, "Hate has no place here, and I will forever advocate for not only my people but every person worldwide."

The Adidas campaign, which referenced the SL72 sneakers released in 1972, sparked outrage among pro-Israeli groups. Adidas apologized for the unintentional connection to the tragedy and promised to revise the campaign. They also removed all campaign photos featuring Hadid from their social media accounts.