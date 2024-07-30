'Scary Movie' Star Erica Ash Died From Cancer at 46

Instagram Celebrity

Beloved for her wit and versatility, Erica Ash, known for her roles in 'Survivor's Remorse,' 'MADtv,' and 'Scary Movie 5', has passed away at 46 after a tough battle with cancer.

AceShowbiz - Erica Ash, a standout talent in sketch comedy and drama, has sadly passed away at the age of 46. She's renowned for her roles in "Survivor's Remorse," "MADtv," "Scary Movie 5," and "Real Husbands of Hollywood." Ash's passing was confirmed by her mother, Diann.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved daughter, sister, and friend Erica Chantal Ash (1977-2024). After a long and courageous battle with cancer, she transitioned peacefully surrounded by her loved ones," Diann shared with TheWrap on Monday.

"Erica was an amazing woman and talented entertainer who touched countless lives with her sharp wit, humor, and genuine zest for life. Her memory will live eternally in our hearts."

Ash had a diverse career that spanned television, film, and even Broadway. She was first introduced to many through her work on the first two seasons of Logo's "The Big Gay Sketch Show," produced by Rosie O'Donnell. Her film credits include "Scary Movie V" (2013), "Uncle Drew" (2018), "The Big Bend" (2021), and "Violet" (2021).

On television, she became a fan favorite on BET's "Real Husbands of Hollywood," where she played Bridgette Hart, making life difficult for her ex-husband Kevin Hart. Her role as Gwen Sullivan in BET's legal drama "In Contempt" showcased her dramatic range, while her performance as Mary Charles ("M-Chuck") Calloway in Starz's "Survivor's Remorse" solidified her versatility. This role saw her play the basketball-playing half-sister in a family navigating the complexities of newfound wealth.

Ash's career was both eclectic and serendipitous. Raised in Atlanta after being born in Florida, she initially studied pre-medicine at Emory University. However, a break trip to Japan redirected her path when she landed a gig as a background singer and eventually began modeling. Ash likened her career progression to "Forrest Gump," highlighting her tendency to embrace opportunities as they came.

Her contributions to sketch comedy are immense. She joined the cast of "MADtv" for its final season in 2008, where she portrayed iconic figures like Naomi Campbell, Whoopi Goldberg, and Michelle Obama. She also appeared in notable television shows such as "A Black Lady Sketch Show" and "Family Reunion."

Ash's friends, family, and fans are commemorating her legacy, urging that donations in her memory be made to the Susan G. Komen Cancer Foundation or the Breast Cancer Foundation of choice. In the words of her family, "Her memory will live eternally in our hearts."

Her passing marks a significant loss in the world of comedy and acting, where her ability to bring characters to life with humor and heart left an indelible mark on countless audiences.