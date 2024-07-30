Colin Jost Suffers Foot Injuries While Covering Surfing Event Amid Paris Olympics

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Saturday Night Live' comedian has found himself braving more than just the waves at the surfing event in Tahiti amid Paris Olympics, serving up humor amidst unexpected injuries.

AceShowbiz - Colin Jost, the well-known "Weekend Update" anchor from "Saturday Night Live", recently shared his less-than-glamorous side of covering the 2024 Summer Olympics. While Jost, 42, is in Tahiti to commentate on the surfing event, his experience has been anything but smooth sailing.

Known for his comedic flair, Jost took to Instagram to reveal his latest mishap - bandaged toes, a small cut on his middle toe, and another injury photo that might just tarnish his WikiFeet score.

"You know it's going great when you've been to the Olympic medical tent more than any of the athletes," Jost quipped on his Instagram post, captioning a photo of three bandaged toes.

His light-hearted approach to his injuries continued with another post where he stated, "This might ruin my WikiFeet score but I just arrived in Tahiti for the surfing Olympics and the reef was excited to greet me #paris2024 #showfeet."

The surfing event, significant for being only its second appearance in the Olympics since its debut in Tokyo 2011, is being held at Teahupo'o, Tahiti. The events are scheduled from July 27 to July 31. NBC announced Jost's coverage assignment back in June, making the anchor one of the few to report from this exotic location for the summer games.

Jost's willingness to embrace his comedic persona even in the face of injury is one of the reasons he is so beloved by fans and colleagues alike. His Hollywood superstar wife, Scarlett Johansson, couldn't help but join in on the fun.

During a July 8 appearance on the "Today" show, Johansson responded with playful skepticism about her husband's assignment, questioning how he managed to land such a cushy gig. "'How did he get this gig? I just want to know,'" she laughed, recalling her reaction when she found out about his Tahiti trip.

Adding to the playful banter, she mimicked a tear rolling down her face while sarcastically saying, "I'm like 'poor you' ... If you can have a Pina colada on air while you're working, that's not technically work."

Jost's passionate interest in surfing is well-known. Johansson noted that he often surfs near their Montauk home, a location perfect for those who love riding the waves. His enthusiasm for the sport made the assignment in Tahiti a dream come true, allowing him to blend work with one of his personal passions.

Despite the toe injuries and playful critiques, it's clear that Jost is having a unique and memorable time covering the Olympics from such a remote and picturesque location. His blend of reporting, humor, and personal passion adds a refreshing dynamic to the coverage of the 2024 Summer Olympics.