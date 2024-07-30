 
Tiffany Haddish Reacts to Backlash Over Her Zimbabwe Grocery Store Video
American comedian Tiffany Haddish has defended her controversial video of a grocery store in Harare, Zimbabwe, after facing backlash from some of her online followers.

AceShowbiz - American comedian Tiffany Haddish has faced criticism on social media after posting a TikTok video of her strolling through a supermarket in Zimbabwe's capital, Harare. The video went viral and was met with backlash from some Zimbabweans who perceived it as reinforcing stereotypes of Africa as impoverished and lacking modern amenities.

Haddish has since responded to the criticism, insisting her goal was the exact opposite of what the critics said. She said she was sharing her experiences to dispel misconceptions about Africa.

She explained that she had been raised on a distorted narrative of the continent, believing that its inhabitants lived in primitive conditions. She said her trip to Zimbabwe had opened her eyes to the truth about Africa's progress.

While some Zimbabweans criticized Haddish's video, others came to her defense, arguing that it was an honest reflection of her experiences and that it challenged the stereotypes held by many Americans.

Haddish, who is half-Eritrean, has previously visited Eritrea, where she praised longtime ruler Isaias Afwerki, despite his authoritarian rule.

