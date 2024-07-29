Tiffany Haddish Gets Mixed Responses After Sharing Grocery Shopping Experience in Zimbabwe

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

Jul 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Tiffany Haddish sparked chatter over a new video of her sharing her experience going to a grocery store in Zimbabwe. In her video, the "Girls Trip" actress expressed her surprise and amazement at how good the store was.

"Look at the grocery store.. This is beautiful," Tiffany said while looking excited. She later showed organic strawberries and dates in packages.

Tiffany noted that the store she went to was "humongous." She continued, "Believe it, believe it, believe it. … It don't smell bad. I'm in the meat department," before showing the alcohol, frozen food sections. "Unlike the grocery stores at home, they actually sell dishes."

Upon watching the clip, some people appeared to think that the "Night School" actress was stereotyping Africa. "Is she slow?" someone asked. Another wrote, "She don’t need nobody to cancel her, she cancelled herself." Echoing the sentiment, one other commented, "Very embarrassing moment that she should 100% be ashamed of."

Someone, on the other hand, called the ex-girlfriend of Common "ignorant." Another comment read, "She gotta be doing this to piss ppl off, cuz ain't no way."

However, some others defended the actress, stressing that she didn't seem to mean harm in the clip. "Did we not hear her say she like demistifying s**ţ. This is a positive post for the folks that think Africa is a continent of barefoot people in huts," a fan noted.

"As an African women im not offended by her video! Seems like she's shedding light on the fact that Africa is well developed and has almost everything we have here in the states! Unlike what they portray Africa to look like in the media…I could be wrong though but that's what I took from this," another pointed out. Another said, "She didn't say anything bad. If anything she shined light on how much nicer their supermarket is."