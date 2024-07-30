BeatKing Urges Fans to Stop Asking Megan Thee Stallion Collaboration , Claims She Doesn't Like Him

Instagram Music

Jul 30, 2024

AceShowbiz - BeatKing wants people to stop asking him a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston emcee claimed he's tried to reach out to the "Body" raptress, but to no avail.

On Sunday, July 29, the producer responded to a question from one user on X, formerly Twitter. "get a @beatkingkong & @theestallion collab before summer's over?" the said fan asked.

In response, BeatKing said he's attempted to reach out to Megan and her camp on several occasions but got the cold shoulder because she did not like him. "Yall gotta stop asking me this every day lol I've tried to work with her for the past 5 years now. Her manager leaves me on seen. She unfollowed me 3 years ago. SHE DON'T LIKE ME."

It remains unknown why Megan is actively avoiding BeatKing. However, many social media users speculated that the issue may have something to do with his relationship with Nicki Minaj.

Back in May, Nicki made a stop in Houston for her "Gag City Tour". Unbeknownst to the Barbz in the crowd, Nicki took a moment to step off stage but still kept the audience entertained with a string of Houston artists, including Kirko Bangz, T-Wayne and BeatKing.

Megan was believed to diss Nicki on her single "Hiss". On the song, Megan mentions "Megan's Law," shading Nicki's husband Kenneth Petty who is a registered sex offender. Kenneth was convicted of attempted rape in the first degree back in April 1995 for sexually harassing a then-16-year-old girl, Jennifer Hough.

Upon learning of the diss, Nicki did not stay silent. She responded with "Big Foot", on which she mentions Megan's late mother and foot injuries after being shot by Tory Lanez. Nicki also raps, "This little begging w***e/ Talking 'bout Megan's law/ For a free beat, you could hit Megan raw." She adds, "They got you all them Grammy's but your flow's still a no."