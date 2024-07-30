 
Paris Olympics Organizers 'Really Sorry' for 'Offensive' Drag Queen 'Last Supper'
AceShowbiz - Paris Olympic organizers have issued an apology for their controversial opening ceremony. Having sparked backlash for allegedly mocking "The Last Supper", the organizers said they're "really sorry" to those who were offended.

On Sunday, July 28, Paris 2024 spokesperson Anne Descamps stated, "Clearly there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group." Anne added, "On the contrary, I think (with) Thomas Jolly, we really did try to celebrate community tolerance."

"Looking at the result of the polls that we shared, we believe that this ambition was achieved," Anne continued. "If people have taken any offense, we are, of course, really, really sorry."

During Friday's ceremony, there was a moment on the Debilly Bridge over the Seine when the camera cut to French DJ and producer Barbara Butch being flanked by drag queens on both sides. She wore a blue dress with a silver headdress.

Later, French singer and actor Philippe Katerine showed up on a dinner plate surrounded by food as he went nearly naked and painted in blue. Philippe, who portrayed Dionysus, the god of wine-making, vegetation, fertility and ecstasy, later sang as the people around him danced, and it turned into a runway scene where models walked across.

The scene enraged millions of people who believed that it mocked "The Last Supper". It referred to Leonardo da Vinci's famous painting that shows Jesus Christ with his 12 apostles at his last supper, where he announced that one of the apostles would betray him.

The French Bishops' Conference, which represents the country's Catholic bishops, described the scene as a "mockery and derision of Christianity" and it was thinking of religious followers who were "hurt by the outrageousness and provocation of certain scenes." Telecommunications provider C Spire even pulled all of its advertising from the Olympics for that reason.

