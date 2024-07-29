Sexyy Red to Bring Kodak Black on Upcoming Tour After Rumors of Low Ticket Sales

Instagram Music

After shutting down rumors about her 'Sexyy Red 4 President Tour' cancellation, the 'Get It Sexyy' raptress announces the fellow spitter as a guest performer.

Jul 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Sexyy Red seemingly is trying her best to sell her tour tickets. After rumors about low ticket sales, the "Get It Sexyy" raptress announced a new guest performer for her upcoming "Sexyy Red 4 President Tour".

On Saturday, July 27, the 26-year-old female hip-hop artist made the revelation on her Instagram page. In a joint post, she and Kodak Black let their fans know that he will join her onstage at some of her forthcoming shows.

Sexyy and Kodak uploaded a video of the latter peacefully sleeping inside a private jet. After an unidentified man woke him up, he was told that he is going to perform at Sexyy's concerts. Near the end of the short clip, a list of show dates that will feature Kodak was displayed.

Kodak is set to join Sexyy in several cities, including Seattle on August 22, Austin on September 1 and Nashville on October 1. He will also perform in Orlando, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Minneapolis, San Diego, Oakland and Portland among other cities.

Along with the footage, the "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Mama)" raptress explained in the caption of the post, "ITS DA HOOD HOTTEST PRINCESS AND DA PROJECT BABY!!! WE OUTSIDE FA DA TOUR TICKETS IN MY BIO!! GLEEYEE!! 🇺🇸 + newly added Atlanta date 8/24 #SEXYYRED4PRESIDENT @hunxho @loeshimmy @blakeianaaa."

The announcement came a few weeks after it was reported that Sexyy may need to cancel her tour due to poor ticket sales. A report published on July 7 read, "Sexyy Red's Upcoming Tour Is Reportedly On The Verge of Being Cancelled. Only 37.11% of the 85,217 Tickets Have Sold. (via @touringdata)."

It did not take long for Sexyy to debunk the rumor. Making use of X, formerly known as Twitter, on July 8, she wrote, "My fans are buying tickets we're doin just fine we not cancelling no tour dis cancelling sht all cap," adding a slew of hat emojis.

The "Shake Yo Dreads" spitter is set to kick off her "Sexyy Red 4 President Tour" on August 22 at the WaMu Theater in Seattle. Without a night off, she will fly to Portland to perform at the Moda Center on August 23. The tour is expected to conclude on October 1 at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville.