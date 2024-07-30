Kim Kardashian Surfs for the 'First Time Ever' With Help From Pro Instructor

Instagram Celebrity

The reality TV star and SKIMS founder shows off her action-pack life, getting wakeboarding lessons from none other than the world champion skimboarder and wake surfer, Austin Keen.

AceShowbiz - Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian, the 43-year-old SKIMS founder and reality TV star, showcased her adventurous side with wakeboarding lessons from none other than the world champion skimboarder and wake surfer, Austin Keen. In videos shared on her Instagram Stories, Kim appeared thrilled and natural at wakeboarding, even managing to ride doubles with Austin, who she fondly referred to as "Tarzan of the seas."

"Got her to drop the rope and surf for the first time ever! Super impressed with how fast she picked it up," Austin shared, joining Kim in celebrating her swift progress on social media.

This glimpse into her sports endeavors comes amid revelations about her robust fitness routine. Kim's personal trainer Senada Greca previously posted a video giving fans a candid look into the intense workouts that keep the reality star at the peak of her physical health. Kim, who typically starts her day at 5:30 A.M., trains almost daily, focusing on rigorous lower-body exercises. Her workout routine includes banded monster walks, hip thrusts, belted squats and seated abductions, among other strenuous activities. "Even with Kim's extremely busy schedule, she still makes it a priority to train," shared Senada, highlighting Kim's dedication.

Kim's commitment to her health and fitness extends beyond physical training. Her former bodybuilder trainer Melissa Alcantara emphasized the importance of a balanced diet and proper hydration. Melissa, who turned her life around from being an "unfit, super broke" waitress into a fitness guru, follows a strict regimen that includes intermittent fasting and consuming a gallon of water daily. "Drinking lots of water is one of the best things you can do for your body," she noted.

Behind the facade of glamour and fame, Kim's journey reveals a woman deeply committed to personal growth and well-being. From overcoming past traumas to pushing through grueling workouts and trying new sports, Kim continues to inspire her fans with her resilience and dedication. Whether she's aiming to rule a country, as she joked on "The Kardashians" after binge-watching "The Crown", or simply striving to be the best version of herself, Kim's life is a testament to perseverance and hard work.