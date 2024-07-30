Snoop Dogg Hilariously Called Out by Simone Biles' Mom Over Past Encounter

Instagram Celebrity

The U.S. gymnast's mother Nellie humorously recalls a forgotten photo encounter with Snoop Dogg in 2010, while the rapper comments on his emotional experience as a torchbearer for the opening ceremony.

AceShowbiz - The 2024 Paris Olympics kicked off with some unexpected laughs when Simone Biles' mother Nellie Biles brought up a funny past encounter with rapper and commentator Snoop Dogg. During an interview with NBC, Nellie humorously recalled an incident that happened back in 2010 in Times Square, New York City.

According to Nellie, she and her daughter Simone approached Snoop Dogg asking for a photo. The rapper promised to give them a picture in "two minutes," but instead, he quickly vanished into the bustling crowd. "I will never forget that we met you in Times Square. 2010. And you said-'cause we asked for a picture-two minutes. One, two, and you were gone [laughs]," Nellie joked.

Snoop, who is commentating the Paris 2024 Olympics for NBC and Peacock, responded to the story with laughter. The interview then smoothly shifted to other topics, showcasing the friendly and light-hearted atmosphere of the opening ceremony.

Beyond his commentary duties, Snoop Dogg also had the honor of being an Olympic torchbearer for the opening ceremony. He reflected on this momentous experience, drawing a parallel to the unforgettable scene of Muhammad Ali carrying the torch in the 1996 Olympics. "It was emotional for all of us to see the champ holding that torch and walking up there," Snoop said. "This is my own version of it. I don't want to get too emotional, but I know that this is special. This says a lot about America as far as where we're at in this world [...] I would have never dreamed of anything like this."

As for Simone Biles, despite sustaining a lower left leg injury during qualifications on Saturday, she continued to deliver an impressive performance. Fans remain on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating more updates on her journey through the Paris 2024 Olympics.