'RHONJ': Teresa Giudice Invites Co-Stars to Meet Lawyers Amid Husband's Legal Issue

AceShowbiz - A new episode of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" saw Teresa Giudice proving that her husband Luis Ruelas a.k.a. Louie was innocent. In the Sunday, July 28 episode of the Bravo series, Teresa invited her friends to discuss a court case involving Louie.

Among those who were invited to listen to her lawyer, James Leonard, were Jennifer Fessler, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Danielle Cabral and Jackie Goldschneider. It's said that Teresa's close friends became worried over the anxiety she was feeling due to the court case.

Prior to meeting, Teresa met Louie's father Luis Sr. She told him about her plan, adding that she was not trying to "bash" Margaret Josephs. "Dad, I'm laying out facts that I have," Teresa said.

"I'm so relieved that the court case is finally over, because now I can let everybody know what I've been stressing over for the past six months, really the past three years. Thankfully, the court ruled in Louie's favor," the 52-year-old said in confessional.

Teresa also learned information about someone she considered a friend who had "been hurting us for the past three years." She added, "I just want everyone to hear that Margaret came up in the court case. I can't wait to give away her secret. They need to know who they're associating with."

Meanwhile, Margaret was livid after catching wind of the "disgusting" meeting from Jennifer Fessler. Jennifer agreed and apologized to Margaret for not declining the invite. Jennifer then told Teresa via text, "I'm sorry, but I'm not going to make it on Thursday. I don't feel like it's right. And I can't do that to Margaret. I hope you understand."

James told the ladies, "So, first of all, I have been involved with Teresa and her family for nine years. I was involved with her in the weeks and months before she went to prison. And I can say that walking her into prison at 3:00 in the morning, she was less stressed than she has been for the last several months."

James continued that there is "someone in Louie's past that makes problems in Louie's existing life." When Jennifer Aydin asked if that person was his ex, James said, "We're going to not really talk about her because of legal problems, but that person is real, and that situation exists and existed before Teresa and Louie ever met one another."

According to James, they got information that Louie's ex was talking to Margaret. "In November of 2021, the lawyer that's representing Louie subpoenas Margaret to come to court to answer questions as to whether or not Margaret is in communication with this person. Margaret responds that she got the subpoena and that she wasn't going to come to court." he said.

"And I'm going to just get to the pertinent part. The individual that Louie is involved in the litigation with had been speaking with Margaret Josephs, and Josephs told this person she was planning to expose Louie Ruelas and Teresa Giudice based on the information that this person had provided," he added.

"So now, guys I just want to tell you, this will make your f**king head spin," Teresa interjected. "Louie is not allowed to speak about her. She's not allowed to speak about him. So she gets out her information through Margaret." James added, "And Margaret is getting information about Teresa and Louie and is trying to hurt them with it."

Later, a man rang the doorbell to deliver flowers that was typically for funerals. It came with a card that read, "Dear Teresa and James, Sorry for the loss of your dignity. Love, love, love, Marge."

Of Margaret's move, Danielle said in a confessional, "This is the most gangster move I've ever seen in my whole existence of life! But keep your s**t together, Danielle. F**king brilliant."