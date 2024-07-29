Brittany Mahomes Seeks Advice on Breaking Toddler's TV-Watching Habit

Instagram Celebrity

The Kansas City Current and wife of Patrick Mahomes makes use of her Instagram account to reach out to fellow moms for help in breaking her son's TV-watching habit while eating.

Jul 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Brittany Mahomes, co-owner of the Kansas City Current and wife of NFL star Patrick Mahomes, has encountered a challenge in parenting her 19-month-old son, Bronze. While on an extended family vacation during the NFL off-season, Mahomes and her husband developed a "bad habit" of allowing Bronze to watch TV while eating to prevent him from throwing fits in public.

However, upon returning home, they have struggled to break this habit. "He legit will not eat a single thing unless he gets a show," Mahomes wrote in an Instagram Story.

Seeking advice from her fellow toddler moms, Mahomes opened a question-and-answer box on Instagram to receive tips on how to break this habit. She candidly shared her son's refusal to eat without watching TV, despite his improved eating behavior during the vacation.

Mahomes has been open about both the joys and challenges of parenting her two children. She recently announced her pregnancy with her third child, a baby girl. Additionally, she has shared updates on her daughter Sterling's foray into soccer.