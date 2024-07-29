Drake Borrows Kendrick Lamar's Line on 'Not Like Us' to React to 'Hotline Bling' Impersonator

Cover Images/JOHN NACION/Humberto Carr Celebrity

Despite their ongoing feud, which made headlines for weeks, the 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker is showing no signs of backing down, as he continues to poke fun at his rival's diss track.

Jul 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Despite their ongoing feud, which made headlines for weeks, Drake is showing no signs of backing down, as he continues to poke fun at his nemesis Kendrick Lamar's diss track "Not Like Us".

Drake has taken to social media to repost a viral clip of a lookalike performing his hit song "Hotline Bling" at a boxing gym in New York. The caption of the post, "Sometimes you gotta pop out," is a nod to a line from Lamar's diss track. This is not the first time Drake has referenced the song, as he previously referred to himself as "69 God" during a bowling match, quoting another famous line from the track.

Despite the ongoing feud, Drake's collaborator Gordo has claimed that the rapper is "happier" than ever before. According to Gordo, Drake is "past" the beef with Lamar and is ready to focus on himself again. "He's been chilling," Gordo said.

Drake and Lamar's feud has been a highly publicized affair, with the two trading numerous disses back and forth. While Lamar has not formally responded to Drake's latest diss, he has performed multiple diss songs at his Juneteenth Pop Out concert and released a music video for "Not Like Us" that features him beating down an owl pinata and ends with an owl in a cage in reference to Drake's OVO logo.

Despite the viral feud, Drake appears to be moving on and focusing on his own music. He has recently collaborated with frequent collaborator Gordo for two tracks on the producer's debut album "Diamante". Drake also has a song with Lil Yachty on the way, "Super Soak".