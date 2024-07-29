 
Drake Borrows Kendrick Lamar's Line on 'Not Like Us' to React to 'Hotline Bling' Impersonator
Cover Images/JOHN NACION/Humberto Carr
Celebrity

Despite their ongoing feud, which made headlines for weeks, the 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker is showing no signs of backing down, as he continues to poke fun at his rival's diss track.

  • Jul 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Despite their ongoing feud, which made headlines for weeks, Drake is showing no signs of backing down, as he continues to poke fun at his nemesis Kendrick Lamar's diss track "Not Like Us".

Drake has taken to social media to repost a viral clip of a lookalike performing his hit song "Hotline Bling" at a boxing gym in New York. The caption of the post, "Sometimes you gotta pop out," is a nod to a line from Lamar's diss track. This is not the first time Drake has referenced the song, as he previously referred to himself as "69 God" during a bowling match, quoting another famous line from the track.

  Editors' Pick

Despite the ongoing feud, Drake's collaborator Gordo has claimed that the rapper is "happier" than ever before. According to Gordo, Drake is "past" the beef with Lamar and is ready to focus on himself again. "He's been chilling," Gordo said.

Drake and Lamar's feud has been a highly publicized affair, with the two trading numerous disses back and forth. While Lamar has not formally responded to Drake's latest diss, he has performed multiple diss songs at his Juneteenth Pop Out concert and released a music video for "Not Like Us" that features him beating down an owl pinata and ends with an owl in a cage in reference to Drake's OVO logo.

Despite the viral feud, Drake appears to be moving on and focusing on his own music. He has recently collaborated with frequent collaborator Gordo for two tracks on the producer's debut album "Diamante". Drake also has a song with Lil Yachty on the way, "Super Soak".

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Drake Booed at Limp Bizkit Concert in Toronto

Drake Booed at Limp Bizkit Concert in Toronto

Drake Feels 'Happier' Since Highly-Publicized Kendrick Lamar Beef, Says Gordo

Drake Feels 'Happier' Since Highly-Publicized Kendrick Lamar Beef, Says Gordo

Kai Cenat Premieres Drake and Lil Yachty's Unreleased Joint Single

Kai Cenat Premieres Drake and Lil Yachty's Unreleased Joint Single

Drake Trolled for Sporting Tupac T-Shirt in New Photo

Drake Trolled for Sporting Tupac T-Shirt in New Photo

Latest News
Kim Kardashian Roasted by Khloe for Wearing 'Golden Globe' Gown to Son Tatum's Birthday
  • Jul 30, 2024

Kim Kardashian Roasted by Khloe for Wearing 'Golden Globe' Gown to Son Tatum's Birthday

Multiple Kids Injured in Mass Stabbing Near Taylor Swift-Themed Event
  • Jul 29, 2024

Multiple Kids Injured in Mass Stabbing Near Taylor Swift-Themed Event

'Bachelor' Alum Victoria Fuller and NFL Quarterback Will Levis Go Instagram Official
  • Jul 29, 2024

'Bachelor' Alum Victoria Fuller and NFL Quarterback Will Levis Go Instagram Official

Jesse Williams Confirms Exit From 'Only Murders in the Building'
  • Jul 29, 2024

Jesse Williams Confirms Exit From 'Only Murders in the Building'

Miley Cyrus Refuses to Forgive Dad Billy Ray After His Shocking Rant
  • Jul 29, 2024

Miley Cyrus Refuses to Forgive Dad Billy Ray After His Shocking Rant

Stunna Girl Thanks Fans for Support, Hits Back at 'Baddie' Co-Star Ahna Mac Over Jab at Her Shooting
  • Jul 29, 2024

Stunna Girl Thanks Fans for Support, Hits Back at 'Baddie' Co-Star Ahna Mac Over Jab at Her Shooting