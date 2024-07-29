 
The animated sequel to 'Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous' unfolds a new chapter for the Nublar Five as they face a mysterious threat while searching for answers.

  • Jul 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - "Jurassic World: Chaos Theory" season 2 premiered its teaser during the show's panel at San Diego Comic-Con, thrilling fans with an early screening of the first episode. The season will debut on Netflix on October 17.

Following the events of season 1, the Nublar Five find themselves aboard a cargo ship bound for an unknown destination. As they pursue their mission to uncover who is after them, they encounter the enigmatic Broker. The discovery of Brooklynn's whereabouts forces them to confront their past and question everything they thought they knew.

"Chaos Theory" continues the story of dinosaur fanatic Darius Bowman and his fellow campers from "Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous". Six years later, they navigate a world filled with dinosaurs and hostile forces.

The series features the voices of Paul-Mikel Williams (Darius), Sean Giambrone (Ben), Raini Rodriguez (Sammy), Kausar Mohammed (Yasmina) and Darren Barnet (Kenji). Unfortunately, camp counselors Roxie and Dave will not return for season 2.

"Jurassic World: Chaos Theory" is produced by DreamWorks Animation and executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow and Frank Marshall. Showrunners Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley return for season 2, which promises to deliver an exciting and action-packed adventure for fans of the "Jurassic World" franchise.

