Miley Cyrus Refuses to Forgive Dad Billy Ray After His Shocking Rant

A new report suggests that the 'We Can't Stop' songstress' relationship with her estranged father is permanently destroyed following the leak of audio clip in which he berated his daughter Miley and ex-wife Tish.

Jul 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus' relationship may have been broken beyond repair. A new report has revealed how the singer/actress feels after her father was caught making derogatory comments on his famous daughter Miley and ex-wife Tish Cyrus, speculating that their relationship may have been permanently destroyed now.

Sources told Daily Mail that Billy is "dead to Miley" following his shocking audio tirade. An insider alleged that the country music star tried to excuse his outburst, insisting that his words were "taken out of context," but Miley is "refusing to entertain" any apology from her father.

"There is no excuse, ever, for a father to call his daughter a skank. Any inkling of respect that Miley had for her father is gone. He is dead to her," the insider claimed. The 31-year-old is allegedly all the more hurt by the fact that her father also lashed out at her mother, whom Billy never referred to by name in the recording but instead called "s**t."

Although she fumes, "honestly, Miley is not surprised that these words came out of his mouth," a second source said. The second source added, "Miley is mad, sad and also not giving a s**t, all the emotions are there."

"Miley is over caring about what Billy Ray has to say about her, her mom or her siblings," the second informant further spilled. "Miley is as independent of a woman as possible, and she refuses to let her dad, or any man, break her heart."

Billy made scathing remarks about his daughter and ex-wife in leaked rant obtained by Daily Mail. "She is a liar…a w***e…and a cheat. Complete skank. Scum of the earth. A fraud," the country music star said of Tish in text exchange with his manager and publicist Scott Adkins. He was equally dismissive of his daughter Miley, saying in the audio, "Everyone knows that devil's a skank."

Following the shocking rant, Miley showed love to her mother via her social media post. Sharing some behind-the-scenes pictures from her Gucci photo shoot on Wednesday, July 24, she included two snaps of her sharing an embrace with her mother Tish.