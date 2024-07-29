 
Miley Cyrus Refuses to Forgive Dad Billy Ray After His Shocking Rant
Cover Images/Sara De Boer
Celebrity

A new report suggests that the 'We Can't Stop' songstress' relationship with her estranged father is permanently destroyed following the leak of audio clip in which he berated his daughter Miley and ex-wife Tish.

  • Jul 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus' relationship may have been broken beyond repair. A new report has revealed how the singer/actress feels after her father was caught making derogatory comments on his famous daughter Miley and ex-wife Tish Cyrus, speculating that their relationship may have been permanently destroyed now.

Sources told Daily Mail that Billy is "dead to Miley" following his shocking audio tirade. An insider alleged that the country music star tried to excuse his outburst, insisting that his words were "taken out of context," but Miley is "refusing to entertain" any apology from her father.

"There is no excuse, ever, for a father to call his daughter a skank. Any inkling of respect that Miley had for her father is gone. He is dead to her," the insider claimed. The 31-year-old is allegedly all the more hurt by the fact that her father also lashed out at her mother, whom Billy never referred to by name in the recording but instead called "s**t."

  Editors' Pick

Although she fumes, "honestly, Miley is not surprised that these words came out of his mouth," a second source said. The second source added, "Miley is mad, sad and also not giving a s**t, all the emotions are there."

"Miley is over caring about what Billy Ray has to say about her, her mom or her siblings," the second informant further spilled. "Miley is as independent of a woman as possible, and she refuses to let her dad, or any man, break her heart."

Billy made scathing remarks about his daughter and ex-wife in leaked rant obtained by Daily Mail. "She is a liar…a w***e…and a cheat. Complete skank. Scum of the earth. A fraud," the country music star said of Tish in text exchange with his manager and publicist Scott Adkins. He was equally dismissive of his daughter Miley, saying in the audio, "Everyone knows that devil's a skank."

Following the shocking rant, Miley showed love to her mother via her social media post. Sharing some behind-the-scenes pictures from her Gucci photo shoot on Wednesday, July 24, she included two snaps of her sharing an embrace with her mother Tish.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Miley Cyrus Shows Love to Mom Tish After Dad Billy Ray Berates Daughter and Ex-Wife in Shocking Rant

Miley Cyrus Shows Love to Mom Tish After Dad Billy Ray Berates Daughter and Ex-Wife in Shocking Rant

Miley Cyrus Pokes Fun at Kendall Jenner During Performance at Party

Miley Cyrus Pokes Fun at Kendall Jenner During Performance at Party

Miley Cyrus May Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2025

Miley Cyrus May Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2025

Miley Cyrus Touched by Choir Singing Her Song 'Used to Be Young'

Miley Cyrus Touched by Choir Singing Her Song 'Used to Be Young'

Latest News
Kim Kardashian Roasted by Khloe for Wearing 'Golden Globe' Gown to Son Tatum's Birthday
  • Jul 30, 2024

Kim Kardashian Roasted by Khloe for Wearing 'Golden Globe' Gown to Son Tatum's Birthday

Multiple Kids Injured in Mass Stabbing Near Taylor Swift-Themed Event
  • Jul 29, 2024

Multiple Kids Injured in Mass Stabbing Near Taylor Swift-Themed Event

'Bachelor' Alum Victoria Fuller and NFL Quarterback Will Levis Go Instagram Official
  • Jul 29, 2024

'Bachelor' Alum Victoria Fuller and NFL Quarterback Will Levis Go Instagram Official

Jesse Williams Confirms Exit From 'Only Murders in the Building'
  • Jul 29, 2024

Jesse Williams Confirms Exit From 'Only Murders in the Building'

Miley Cyrus Refuses to Forgive Dad Billy Ray After His Shocking Rant
  • Jul 29, 2024

Miley Cyrus Refuses to Forgive Dad Billy Ray After His Shocking Rant

Stunna Girl Thanks Fans for Support, Hits Back at 'Baddie' Co-Star Ahna Mac Over Jab at Her Shooting
  • Jul 29, 2024

Stunna Girl Thanks Fans for Support, Hits Back at 'Baddie' Co-Star Ahna Mac Over Jab at Her Shooting