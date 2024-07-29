Gisele Bundchen Flaunts Figure in Sizzling Red Outfit During Vacation in Brazil

Instagram Celebrity

The former Victoria's Secret Angel treats social media users to photos from her family day out at Lencois Maranhenses National Park in her 'beautiful' home country.

Jul 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Gisele Bundchen has continued embracing her toned physique during summer. While taking her family on a vacation in Brazil, the former Victoria's Secret Angel flaunted her jaw-dropping figure in a sizzling outfit.

On Sunday, July 28, the 44-year-old supermodel offered her followers a glimpse of her family getaway in her home country. Making use of her Instagram page, she treated social media users to a series of photos and videos from the memorable trip.

The pictures and clips showed Gisele and her family members, including her daughter Vivian whom she shares with her former husband Tom Brady, at Lencois Maranhenses National Park. During the visit, they spent time together while doing numerous fun activities.

One of the snaps captured Gisele dipping her thighs down to her feet in the clear blue water of the national park. While seemingly enjoying the breeze, she closed both of her eyes and aimed her face towards the blue sky.

In the particular photo, Gisele put on a busty and leggy display in a red ensemble. She rocked a red bra top that came with two straps. She also donned a pair of matching undies. In addition, her long blonde hair, which was wet from the water, cascaded down her back.

Another photo saw Gisele and who appeared to be her 11-year-old daughter Vivian gazing at the breathtaking view of the park. The mother and daughter duo were sitting close next to each other as the catwalk beauty, who sported a skin-tight black bodysuit, wrapped her arm around her daughter's neck.

During the visit, Gisele and Vivian also took their time to go horse riding with their family members. In short footage, which featured the sun set, each of them was documented excitedly riding a horse that was running on the white sand.

Along with the photos and videos, the blonde beauty and cookbook author wrote in the caption of the post, "Sempre sonhei em visitar os Lencois. Que lindo que e o nosso Brasil! I've always dreamed of visiting Lencois Maranhenses. Brazil is so beautiful!" adding a red heart emoji in the middle.