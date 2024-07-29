Feid Invites 'Queen' Karol G Onstage at Spain Concert

Instagram Music

Feid surprises concertgoers with a performance by Karol G, who officially wrapped her own show in Madrid as part of her 'Manana Sera Bonito World Tour' four days prior.

Jul 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Just four days after officially wrapping her "Manana Sera Bonito World Tour" in Madrid, Spain's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium (where she became the first artist to sell out four shows at that venue), Karol G made a surprise appearance at Feid's own Madrid stadium concert on Saturday (July 27) at Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano.

"I invited a person who's very special to me, and I hope you receive her with a lot of noise and demonstrate the love we have for her, ready?" an ecstatic Feid told the crowd.

"Hey mor, let's give it up for my queen!" Matching in light denim, armored motorcycle vests, and neon sneakers, the power couple performed their 2021 collaboration "FRIKI" the head-bopping reggaeton produced by Noize and Sky Rompiendo, and interpolates Karol's 2018 hit "Pineapple". In the rare public appearance, El Ferxxo and La Bichota did not hold back from an intense perreo dance, and a sweet pop kiss before leaving the stage.

"A night of pure perreo and sweat in Madrid, WHAT A BLAST, what a crazy show Spain!!" Feid expressed on Instagram Sunday (July 28). "Thank you my queen for sharing this day with my combo." On his Instagram Story, the Colombian artist continued gushing over how incredible his girlfriend looked and for "accompanying me on this special day."

Up next, Feid is taking his "Ferxxocalipsis Tour" to Mexico. Karol, on the other hand, has finalized her "MSB" tour, and recently shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, thanking her team, family, friends, colleagues, and fans, for being part of her successful journey.