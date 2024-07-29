Tom Cruise Spotted Returning to London After Paris Olympic Extravaganza

Cover Images/KIKA Press Celebrity

The 'Mission: Impossible' actor has returned home to London via helicopter after a whirlwind trip to support Team USA at various events during the 2024 Summer Olympics.

AceShowbiz - Tom Cruise, the 62-year-old actor, was spotted supporting Team USA at various events during the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, including the Opening Ceremonies, a swimming relay and a women's gymnastics event. He was seen taking selfies with fans and even sharing a hug with Lady GaGa after her performance at the Opening Ceremonies.

After a weekend of Olympic action, Cruise returned to London via helicopter. He was spotted wearing a white polo shirt, aviator-style sunglasses and a silver watch. He completed his look with dark blue jeans and black boots.

Cruise has lived in London since 2021 and has been busy filming the eighth installment of the "Mission: Impossible" franchise. The film, which currently lacks a title, reunites Cruise with longtime collaborators Christopher McQuarrie, Ving Rhames and Simon Pegg.

In addition to the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, Cruise is set to star in the upcoming film "The Gauntlet", directed by McQuarrie, alongside Scarlett Johansson. He is also attached to a historic project with Space X and his "Edge of Tomorrow" and "American Made" director Doug Liman, which would be the first film shot in outer space.