OG Marvel Stars Celebrate Robert Downey Jr.'s Return to MCU Despite Backlash

Downey Jr.'s former co-stars, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Mark Ruffalo and more, have reacted to his villainous comeback through a role in two upcoming 'Avengers' movies.

Jul 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Robert Downey Jr., a beloved OG Marvel star, has thrilled fans with his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At San Diego Comic-Con, it was announced that Downey, 59, will portray the iconic villain Victor von Doom (a.k.a. Doctor Doom) in the upcoming "Avengers" films "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars". This news has sparked an enthusiastic response from Downey's former Marvel co-stars.

Gwyneth Paltrow, who starred alongside Downey as Pepper Potts in the "Iron Man" films, playfully commented on his Instagram post about the announcement, saying, "I don't get it, are you a baddie now?" Mark Ruffalo, known for his role as Bruce Banner/Hulk, embraced Downey's new green villainous look, commenting, "Hey Brat, green suits you."

The Russo Brothers, who will be directing "Avengers: Doomsday", joined in the celebration, stating, "We've always said green is your color..." Other Marvel stars such as Zoe Saldana, Frank Grillo, Sebastian Stan and David Harbour also expressed their excitement and admiration for Downey's return to the MCU.

Florence Pugh, who recently joined the MCU in "Black Widow", expressed her surprise at the announcement during a Variety interview, acknowledging the excitement that must have filled the Comic-Con panel. She stated, "I bet it went insane in there."

Downey, known for his portrayal of Tony Stark/Iron Man in the MCU, marks one of the first actors to star in the franchise. His return as Doctor Doom promises to bring a new level of intrigue and excitement to the Marvel universe, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the upcoming Avengers films despite pushback from several critics.