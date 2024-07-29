Jason Kelce Accused of Cheating After Arm Wrestlesing Rugby Star Nicole Heavirland in Paris

Instagram Celebrity

The retired NFL star engages in an intense arm-wrestling battle with U.S. rugby player Nicole Heavirland at the 2024 Paris Olympics, sparking controversy over his use of illegal leverage.

AceShowbiz - Jason Kelce, a retired Philadelphia Eagles center, took some time off to enjoy the Paris Summer Olympics and support Team USA rugby athletes, quickly becoming their self-declared "super fan." Onlookers were treated to an unusual spectacle when Kelce faced off against Nicole Heavirland, a key player for Team USA rugby. The contest took place just before the women's rugby sevens matches, turning heads with its intensity.

Donning a beret and exuding Olympic spirit, Kelce engaged in a fierce arm-wrestling battle with Heavirland, which lasted over 30 seconds. While Kelce emerged victorious, his method sparked controversy. Observers noted that he used his left hand to grip the table for leverage, a move considered illegal in arm wrestling by many witnesses.

In a video shared by Heavirland on Instagram, she humorously captioned, "@jason.kelce holding on to that table a little bit?," to which Kelce retorted, "Holding onto something with your off hand is completely within the rules of the International federation of Arm Wrestling." Fans flooded the comments, with one stating, "He was cheating. He can't hold the side of the table like that for leverage. She won!"

Despite the arm-wrestling controversy, the event shed light on Heavirland's impressive strength and determination. Heavirland, a former United States Military Academy athlete who transitioned from basketball to rugby, has become a commanding force on the field. Competing in her second Olympics, she seeks to lead her team to a medal after a notable fifth-place finish in Tokyo.

On the same day as the arm-wrestling match, Team USA rugby began their Olympic campaign, defeating Japan 36-7 and Brazil 15-7. Their efforts were bolstered by vital performances from Heavirland and star player Ilona Maher, who turned in standout tries and powerful plays.

With a possible rematch hanging in the air, many are eager to see Heavirland face off against Kelce once more under fair circumstances. The temporary bout has certainly done its part in amplifying the Olympic spirit and keeping fans engaged. Whether or not a rematch occurs, the sports clash remains a memorable moment of the 2024 Paris Olympics.