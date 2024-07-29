Kourtney Kardashian Slammed for Spilling Milk at Grocery Store in New Lemme Ad

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Kardashians' star shares new photos to promote her brand, but fans are not exactly impressed by the photo concept which sees the mom of four spilling milk in a grocery store.

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian has shared new campaign photos for her brand Lemme. Fans, however, were not exactly impressed by the photo concept which saw the mom of four spilling milk in a grocery store.

For the new photos, which were shared on Sunday, July 28, Kourtney could be seen rocking in a leopard-print coat while posing in a grocery store. Pairing the look with black aviator sunglasses, she additionally rocked red leather gloves, black heels and matching stockings.

In one of the snaps, Kourtney sported a shocked expression as she spilled a bottle of milk onto the floor. Another photo, meanwhile, saw "The Kardashians" star laughing over the spilled milk and pushing a cart full of Lemme products in style.

"Don't cry over spilled milk," so Kourtney, who welcomed son Rocky with husband Travis Barker last year, wrote in the caption. The Poosh founder added in a comment, "*unless it's breast milk."

Upon catching wind of Kourtney's new post, some Internet users quickly blasted the reality TV star as they accused her of wasting food. "Thousand of immigrants are suffering for food," one person wrote in the comment sections. Another sarcastically asked, "Why not, anti food waste Kourt!"

"I didn't even understand the point of these stupid pictures. If you want people to remember you, look for good ideas. What's stupid?" a critic said on Reddit. "Stupid photo. Coming out of your bubble, there are people begging for that milk," another naysayer said, while someone added, "Only you can afford spilled milk. Come on."

Some others, on the other hand, were more focused on Kourtney's outfit. Criticizing her wardrobe, one noted, "The shoes, the coat and the gloves are too big! Who's dressing the tiny Mrs. Barker in all this oversized gear?" Another pointed out, "Those shoes look too big for your little feet.x."