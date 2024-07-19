Jon Gosselin's Daughter Hannah Reveals Staggering Weight Loss Aided by Semaglutide

AceShowbiz - Jon Gosselin, 47, and his daughter Hannah Gosselin, 20, have achieved remarkable weight loss results, shedding a combined total of 75 pounds. They credit their success to using "base semaglutide," the main ingredient in popular weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro.

Hannah revealed she has lost 25 pounds, while Jon has dropped more than 50 pounds. They both emphasized the confidence boost they have gained from their physical transformations. "I feel great. I'm really happy," Hannah shared.

In addition to semaglutide, Jon underwent CellSound treatments to rejuvenate his skin and adjusted his testosterone levels. Both Jon and Hannah dedicated themselves to daily workouts, particularly at the beach. They also overhauled their diet, focusing on high-protein meals, protein shakes, lean meats and fish.

They have replaced pasta, soda and fast food with healthier options like fiber and protein bars. The father-daughter duo is now gradually weaning themselves off semaglutide and continuing to lead active lifestyles.

Their partners, Stephanie Lebo (Jon's girlfriend) and Lennon Johnson (Hannah's boyfriend), have been their constant sources of support. Jon's physical transformation has inspired him to consider taking his relationship with Stephanie to the next level.

While Jon expresses his willingness to join Stephanie for a reality show, he anticipates her involvement as a part-timer due to their busy schedules. The family's journey has been documented by entertainment media, underscoring the enduring fascination surrounding their personal lives.