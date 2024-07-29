 
Paris Hilton Reveals Son Phoenix's 'Iconic' First Word During Tropical Getaway
The socialite and businesswoman has been offering her followers a glimpse of her heart-melting moments with her young children, Phoenix and London, on social media.

  • Jul 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Paris Hilton, known for her iconic phrases and trendy lifestyle, has been capturing the attention of her followers with heartwarming videos of her quality time with her son Phoenix, one, and daughter London, eight months.

On Instagram, Hilton shared an adorable video of herself cuddling with Phoenix in a hammock while enjoying the summer sun. Dressed in a yellow string bikini and sunset print shorts, Hilton sang her son's first word "Sanasa" with him. The phrase originates from her reality series "The Simple Life" with Nicole Richie.

Hilton expressed her love and adoration for Phoenix in the caption, describing him as her "little angel baby" and "best friend." She also expressed her excitement to provide a magical life for Phoenix and London.

In another post, Hilton showcased Phoenix's active side as he toddled around in a photoshoot. The proud mom shared a video from Phoenix's perspective, highlighting his freedom to move.

Hilton has also treated fans to sweet moments with London. In a video paying tribute to her daughter, Hilton spoke softly and lovingly to the baby, expressing her gratitude for London's presence in her life.

Prior to sharing these videos, Hilton posted an adorable photo of herself and her children in matching pajamas on a private jet. This follows the news that Hilton and Richie are rebooting their iconic reality series, The Simple Life.

Hilton's social media posts have been filled with expressions of love and joy for her children. Her followers have been delighted by the glimpses into her family life, celebrating the bonds she shares with Phoenix and London.

