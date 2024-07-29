Sofia Richie Celebrates Two Months of Motherhood With Sweet Photo Album of Baby Eloise

Instagram Celebrity

The social media influencer and model has treated her followers to a glimpse of her life as a new mother with adorable photos of her 2-month-old daughter, Eloise.

Jul 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Sofia Richie, 25, took to Instagram on Sunday, July 28, to share a series of heartwarming photos celebrating her baby girl's two-month milestone. The post began with a sweet picture of Eloise's father, Elliot Grainge, 30, holding her in his arms. The next slide showcased the infant's tiny feet, while another displayed a cupcake decorated with "2 months" icing.

The photo dump included several shots of Eloise's trendy outfits, including a white Dior T-shirt and floral footed pants, and a pink set complete with frilly socks and an angel-adorned shirt. Richie also shared a breathtaking sunset over the ocean and a snap of herself cradling her little one while out on a stroll.

Richie and Grainge welcomed Eloise into the world on May 20th, with Richie announcing the happy news via Instagram. The baby's middle name, Samantha, honors Elliot's late mother, who passed away in 2007.

Prior to Eloise's birth, Richie had expressed her excitement for having a daughter. She revealed to Vogue in January that she and Elliot expected a girl and that her dream was to have a daughter.

While Richie has kept her family life private since Eloise's birth, she has shared glimpses into her journey as a new mom, including a photo of the family celebrating her 2-month birthday.