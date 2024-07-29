 
Sofia Richie Celebrates Two Months of Motherhood With Sweet Photo Album of Baby Eloise
Instagram
Celebrity

The social media influencer and model has treated her followers to a glimpse of her life as a new mother with adorable photos of her 2-month-old daughter, Eloise.

  • Jul 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Sofia Richie, 25, took to Instagram on Sunday, July 28, to share a series of heartwarming photos celebrating her baby girl's two-month milestone. The post began with a sweet picture of Eloise's father, Elliot Grainge, 30, holding her in his arms. The next slide showcased the infant's tiny feet, while another displayed a cupcake decorated with "2 months" icing.

The photo dump included several shots of Eloise's trendy outfits, including a white Dior T-shirt and floral footed pants, and a pink set complete with frilly socks and an angel-adorned shirt. Richie also shared a breathtaking sunset over the ocean and a snap of herself cradling her little one while out on a stroll.

  Editors' Pick

Richie and Grainge welcomed Eloise into the world on May 20th, with Richie announcing the happy news via Instagram. The baby's middle name, Samantha, honors Elliot's late mother, who passed away in 2007.

Prior to Eloise's birth, Richie had expressed her excitement for having a daughter. She revealed to Vogue in January that she and Elliot expected a girl and that her dream was to have a daughter.

While Richie has kept her family life private since Eloise's birth, she has shared glimpses into her journey as a new mom, including a photo of the family celebrating her 2-month birthday.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Sofia Richie Treats Fans to Rare Glimpse of Baby Eloise One Month After Giving Birth

Sofia Richie Treats Fans to Rare Glimpse of Baby Eloise One Month After Giving Birth

Sofia Richie Hosts Extravagant Backyard Bash to Celebrate Baby Eloise

Sofia Richie Hosts Extravagant Backyard Bash to Celebrate Baby Eloise

Sofia Richie Honors Husband Elliot Grainge's Late Mom With Baby Girl's Name

Sofia Richie Honors Husband Elliot Grainge's Late Mom With Baby Girl's Name

Sofia Richie Gives Birth to Her First Child, Gushes 'The Best Day of My Life'

Sofia Richie Gives Birth to Her First Child, Gushes 'The Best Day of My Life'

Latest News
Eva Longoria Shows Off Stunning Figure in 'Summer Uniform' During Spain Getaway
  • Jul 29, 2024

Eva Longoria Shows Off Stunning Figure in 'Summer Uniform' During Spain Getaway

Transformative 30 Days Keto Diet Results You Should See
  • Jul 29, 2024

Transformative 30 Days Keto Diet Results You Should See

Simone Biles Acts 'a Fool' in TikTok Video After Suffering Injury at Paris Olympics
  • Jul 29, 2024

Simone Biles Acts 'a Fool' in TikTok Video After Suffering Injury at Paris Olympics

Exploring Universal Value and the Future of World Heritage Sites
  • Jul 29, 2024

Exploring Universal Value and the Future of World Heritage Sites

Top 5 Best Strategies for Asset Allocation You Need to Know
  • Jul 29, 2024

Top 5 Best Strategies for Asset Allocation You Need to Know

'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Stars Navigate the Perils and Pleasures of Fan Theories
  • Jul 29, 2024

'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Stars Navigate the Perils and Pleasures of Fan Theories