Dan Aykroyd Shares Perspective on All-Female Reboot of 'Ghostbusters'

Aykroyd, original Ghostbuster, discusses the legacy of the franchise, including the 2016 all-female reboot, starring Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig.

Jul 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Despite initial criticism, Dan Aykroyd has recently defended the female-led 2016 reboot of the classic comedy "Ghostbusters". In an interview with People, Aykroyd praised director Paul Feig's movie, saying, "I liked the movie he made with those spectacular women."

Aykroyd acknowledged his initial dissatisfaction with the film's production costs, but he emphasized his admiration for the cast's performances, including Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig. He said, "You're never going to do better than that."

Aykroyd also believes that the reboot stands strong among all the films in the franchise. He noted that Ghostbusters is "movies that you want to watch again and again." He expressed his satisfaction with having licensed the movie and being involved in its production.

However, not all original Ghostbusters were as enthusiastic. Ernie Hudson commented on the reboot in March, praising Feig and the cast but questioning the need for a reboot. He said, "Fans were really invested in the story and the characters, and I think it was disappointing." He added that he "don't quite understand why you do a reboot."

Despite Hudson's concerns, Aykroyd remains an active member of the "Ghostbusters" universe, along with Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson. They returned for sequels and cameos, including in the 2021 film "Ghostbusters: Afterlife".