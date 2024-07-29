 
Dan Aykroyd Shares Perspective on All-Female Reboot of 'Ghostbusters'
Cover Images/Marion Curtis/Starpix
Movie

Aykroyd, original Ghostbuster, discusses the legacy of the franchise, including the 2016 all-female reboot, starring Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig.

  • Jul 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Despite initial criticism, Dan Aykroyd has recently defended the female-led 2016 reboot of the classic comedy "Ghostbusters". In an interview with People, Aykroyd praised director Paul Feig's movie, saying, "I liked the movie he made with those spectacular women."

Aykroyd acknowledged his initial dissatisfaction with the film's production costs, but he emphasized his admiration for the cast's performances, including Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig. He said, "You're never going to do better than that."

  Editors' Pick

Aykroyd also believes that the reboot stands strong among all the films in the franchise. He noted that Ghostbusters is "movies that you want to watch again and again." He expressed his satisfaction with having licensed the movie and being involved in its production.

However, not all original Ghostbusters were as enthusiastic. Ernie Hudson commented on the reboot in March, praising Feig and the cast but questioning the need for a reboot. He said, "Fans were really invested in the story and the characters, and I think it was disappointing." He added that he "don't quite understand why you do a reboot."

Despite Hudson's concerns, Aykroyd remains an active member of the "Ghostbusters" universe, along with Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson. They returned for sequels and cameos, including in the 2021 film "Ghostbusters: Afterlife".

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
'Ghostbusters' Could Take Place 'All Over the World' in Next Movie

'Ghostbusters' Could Take Place 'All Over the World' in Next Movie

Leslie Jones Slams 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Helmer for 'Damaging' Remarks About Female-Led Remake

Leslie Jones Slams 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Helmer for 'Damaging' Remarks About Female-Led Remake

Dan Aykroyd Doesn't Mind Being Resurrected Using Technology in 'Ghostbusters' After He Dies

Dan Aykroyd Doesn't Mind Being Resurrected Using Technology in 'Ghostbusters' After He Dies

Ernie Hudson Slams 'Ghostbusters' Bosses for Deliberately Changing Script and Snubbing Him in Poster

Ernie Hudson Slams 'Ghostbusters' Bosses for Deliberately Changing Script and Snubbing Him in Poster

Latest News
Eva Longoria Shows Off Stunning Figure in 'Summer Uniform' During Spain Getaway
  • Jul 29, 2024

Eva Longoria Shows Off Stunning Figure in 'Summer Uniform' During Spain Getaway

Transformative 30 Days Keto Diet Results You Should See
  • Jul 29, 2024

Transformative 30 Days Keto Diet Results You Should See

Simone Biles Acts 'a Fool' in TikTok Video After Suffering Injury at Paris Olympics
  • Jul 29, 2024

Simone Biles Acts 'a Fool' in TikTok Video After Suffering Injury at Paris Olympics

Exploring Universal Value and the Future of World Heritage Sites
  • Jul 29, 2024

Exploring Universal Value and the Future of World Heritage Sites

Top 5 Best Strategies for Asset Allocation You Need to Know
  • Jul 29, 2024

Top 5 Best Strategies for Asset Allocation You Need to Know

'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Stars Navigate the Perils and Pleasures of Fan Theories
  • Jul 29, 2024

'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Stars Navigate the Perils and Pleasures of Fan Theories