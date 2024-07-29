Lady GaGa's Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony Performance Pre-Recorded Due to Safety Concerns

Instagram Music

Despite the 'A Star Is Born' actress' dazzling performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony, it was revealed that her set was pre-recorded hours before the event due to safety reasons.

AceShowbiz - Lady GaGa's performance of "Mon Truc en Plumes" at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony on Friday, July 26 was not as spontaneous as it seemed. According to the Associated Press, the Grammy Award winner was witnessed warming up onstage three hours prior to the ceremony's commencement, performing for about an hour before exiting the stage.

Maud le Pladec, choreographer for all Olympic and Paralympic opening ceremonies, told Variety that GaGa's performance was the only one that had to be pre-recorded due to safety concerns related to inclement weather. "We assessed that it was going to be too dangerous for performers, even with a few drops of rain," Pladec explained. "The soil would have been slippery. She was wearing heels, very near the water, there were stairs... We had to be extremely cautious."

GaGa allegedly watched her performance on a screen in her dressing room and later shared a heartfelt statement about the experience on social media. "I feel so completely grateful to have been asked to open the Paris @Olympics 2024 this year," she wrote. "I am also humbled to be asked by the Olympics organizing committee to sing such a special French song-a song to honor the French people and their tremendous history of art, music, and theatre."

GaGa's performance marked a historic moment in the Olympics, as it was the first opening ceremony to be staged outside a stadium. The event paid tribute to French art, music and theater, showcasing the country's vibrant culture on a global stage.