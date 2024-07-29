Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden Tie the Knot in Secret Wedding

Cover Images/instarimages.com/Sean Thornton Celebrity

Oscar-nominated actress Saoirse Ronan has married her 'Mary Queen of Scots' co-star, Scottish actor Jack Lowden, in an intimate low-key ceremony in Scotland.

AceShowbiz - Saoirse Ronan, the acclaimed actress known for her roles in "Lady Bird" and "Little Women", has married her long-term partner, Jack Lowden, in a secretive and intimate ceremony in Scotland. The news has excited fans who have been following their relationship since their first appearance together in 2018's "Mary Queen of Scots".

According to the register of Scottish civil marriages records, the 30-year-old four-time Oscar-nominated actress and her 34-year-old costar from "Mary Queen of Scots" tied the knot earlier this year. The ceremony was held at the Edinburgh Central Registrar's Office in Scotland, Jack Lowden's birthplace, among a handful of their closest friends and family members.

The Sunday Independent revealed that the wedding took place over the weekend of July 20 and maintained a strict level of secrecy, with all guests sworn to confidentiality. Despite the private nature of their relationship, the couple has been under public scrutiny ever since rumors of their romance began swirling in December 2018.

Ronan and Lowden were first linked romantically after their roles as Mary Stuart and Lord Darnley in "Mary Queen of Scots". Although neither publicly confirmed the relationship at the time, they were seen together on multiple occasions, including Lowden's attendance at Ronan's stage production of "The Tragedy of Macbeth" in 2021 and their joint appearance at the Australian Open in 2022. By 2023, their social media posts had made it clear they were a significant part of each other's lives.

Despite their attempts to keep their relationship low-key, excitement around their engagement emerged in October 2023 when Ronan was spotted wearing a diamond ring, sparking fresh rumors that led to news of their marriage this year.

As Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden embark on this new chapter together, their fans and followers celebrate the union of two incredible talents who have made a significant impact on the world of cinema. Congratulations to the newlyweds!