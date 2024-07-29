'90 Days Fiance' Star Larissa Dos Santos Marries New Man in Vegas

Instagram Celebrity

Reality TV star Larissa Dos Santos, known for her appearance on '90 Day Fiance,' surprises fans as she reveals she's married by sharing pictures from her shotgun nuptials in Las Vegas.

AceShowbiz - Larissa Dos Santos, the Brazilian native widely recognized from the hit reality TV show "90 Day Fiance," shocked fans by announcing her marriage to her new beau in a shotgun Las Vegas ceremony. The news came to light over the weekend when Larissa shared a series of captivating photos on Instagram, capturing the essence of her casual yet romantic wedding day held at a Las Vegas chapel.

In Larissa's heartfelt Instagram post, she mentioned, "We never know what surprises await us in Las Vegas. After 6 years, I never thought I would find true love. Thank you, my friends, for being part of this journey #confidentiallicense #happy."

While she did indicate a "confidential license," it is noteworthy that marriage records in Nevada are public documents and cannot be made confidential or sealed.

The couple's choice of attire was notably informal yet chic. Larissa donned a black leather bralette, jeans, and Air Jordans, while her husband, whose first name revealed in a tattoo on her hand, wore a denim vest, jeans, and Converse sneakers.

She carried a simple bouquet of red roses, encapsulating the intimate affair perfectly. Adding a personal touch, the interior of the chapel was displayed in her Instagram Story, set to the tune of "Forever" by Randy Travis, accompanied by the caption "Finally happened."

Larissa first introduced Zachy to her followers earlier this month when they celebrated Independence Day together in Boulder City, Nevada. Their engagement was later made public when the couple showed their matching tattoos bearing each other's names.

Among the reactions on her page, some noted Zachy's resemblance to Larissa's ex-husband Colt Johnson, but Larissa dispelled such comparisons with a firm "nooo" and "keep dreaming."

It seems Larissa has found her newfound happiness with Zachy, as illustrated by her recent post featuring the lyrics from Jason Aldean's song, "You Make it Easy." She expressed, "You're my sunshine in the darkest days, My better half, my savin' grace, You make me who I wanna be." Clearly smitten, Larissa is ready to embark upon this new chapter of her life, and fans of the reality star will undoubtedly be curious to see how this love story unfolds.