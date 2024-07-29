Comic-Con 2024: 'Interview with Vampire' Season 3 Teaser and 'Mayfair Witches' Season 2 Trailer

AMC TV

Get ready to rock with Lestat in the upcoming third season of 'Interview With the Vampire' and enjoy the spellbinding sneak peek at the sophomore outing of 'Mayfair Witches'.

Jul 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Season 3 of "Interview With the Vampire" promises to take fans on an unexpected journey, focusing on Lestat (Sam Reid) embracing his inner rock god. As previously revealed, the new season will see Lestat starting a band and embarking on a tour.

At San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), fans were treated to an intriguing teaser that showcased Reid's rocker alter-ego. This season will provide a fresh perspective on the enigmatic vampire, highlighting his diva behavior and musical talents.

In the teaser, Lestat is interviewed by Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) for a documentary, displaying his disdain for the book "Interview With the Vampire" and setting the stage for a recounting of his story on his own terms.

"Lestat becomes a rock star. Let's start there," said series creator Rolin Jones. He added, "We're going to do a lot with that and are excited about potentially working with Daniel Hart who's done the music for the first two seasons. We're going to try to beat Hedwig and the Angry Inch and Rocky Horror. We're about to try to make a little pop masterpiece."

This dramatic shift in storyline takes inspiration from Anne Rice's original works, deepening the exploration of her gothic mythology. Jones elaborated on how the novels allowed artists on the show to address themes of identity and belonging, making them resonate with a wide audience. "The deeper I get into [Anne Rice's] books, I'm slowly catching up to the love that the people who really love the show have for these books and clutch them to their hearts," said Jones.

Season 3, described by AMC as a "sexy pilgrimage across space, time and trauma," will feature a host of familiar characters, including Louis, Armand, and Molloy. The show will bring in new faces, such as Gabrielle, Nicholas, Magnus, and Marius, contributing to the depth and expansion of the storyline without losing its emotional intensity -"No Auto-Tuning. No Trigger Warnings. All Feels Amplified."

As for fans of "Mayfair Witches", the AMC panel revealed that its second season is already in production with new additions to the cast, like Alyssa Jirrels, Ted Levine, and Thora Birch, and will include fresh narratives set in Scotland. Based on Rice's trilogy, the series continues to intrigue with its dark and complex themes surrounding the Mayfair family and their sinister legacy.

So, for viewers ready for a blend of rock and gothic drama, Season 3 of "Interview With the Vampire" promises to be a thrilling and immersive experience. Stay tuned for more updates and teasers as AMC prepares to bring Lestat's rock star escapades into the limelight.